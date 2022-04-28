Match ends, Feyenoord 3, Marseille 2.
Cyriel Dessers scored a winner just nine seconds after half-time as Feyenoord won an exciting Europa Conference League semi-final first leg against Marseille.
The Dutch hosts were 2-0 up at De Kuip after 20 minutes following goals from Dessers and Luis Sinisterra.
Marseille were level by the break, with Bamba Dieng pulling one back from outside the box before Gerson levelled.
But Dessers struck again to give Feyenoord the advantage.
The winner took the 27-year-old forward, who is on loan from Genk, to 10 goals in the competition - more than any Feyenoord player has previously managed in a European campaign.
The return leg takes place in France next week, with the winners of this tie facing either Leicester or Roma, who drew 1-1 in their first leg.
Line-ups
Feyenoord
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21Marciano
- 3GeertruidaBooked at 79mins
- 18Trauner
- 4Senesi
- 5MalaciaBooked at 37mins
- 17Aursnes
- 10KökçüSubstituted forHendrixat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 14NelsonSubstituted forLinssenat 65'minutes
- 26TilSubstituted forPedersenat 89'minutes
- 7Sinisterra
- 33DessersSubstituted forJahanbakhshat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Pedersen
- 6Hendrix
- 9Jahanbakhsh
- 11Linssen
- 13Sandler
- 16Cojocaru
- 23Wålemark
- 25Hendriks
- 30Jansen
- 32Hall
Marseille
Formation 4-3-3
- 30Mandanda
- 21RongierSubstituted forLirolaat 85'minutes
- 2Saliba
- 15Caleta-CarSubstituted forHaritat 69'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 14Peres Petroni
- 6Guendouzi
- 4Kamara
- 8Santos da Silva
- 13BakambuSubstituted forGueyeat 45'minutes
- 10Payet
- 12DiengSubstituted forMilikat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ngapandouetnbu
- 7Harit
- 9Milik
- 16López
- 17Ünder
- 22Gueye
- 23Kolasinac
- 29Lirola
- 31Bertelli
- 46Benyahia-Tani
- 81Said
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Feyenoord 3, Marseille 2.
Post update
Offside, Marseille. Arkadiusz Milik tries a through ball, but Pol Lirola is caught offside.
Booking
Jorrit Hendrix (Feyenoord) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Pape Gueye (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jorrit Hendrix (Feyenoord).
Post update
Attempt saved. Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Feyenoord) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luis Sinisterra.
Post update
Attempt missed. Pape Gueye (Marseille) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Dimitri Payet with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Ofir Marciano.
Post update
Attempt saved. Dimitri Payet (Marseille) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Amine Harit.
Substitution
Substitution, Feyenoord. Marcus Pedersen replaces Guus Til because of an injury.
Post update
Pape Gueye (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Bryan Linssen (Feyenoord).
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Arkadiusz Milik replaces Bamba Dieng.
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Pol Lirola replaces Valentin Rongier.
Booking
Amine Harit (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Amine Harit (Marseille).
Post update
Tyrell Malacia (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Ofir Marciano.
Post update
Attempt saved. Bamba Dieng (Marseille) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pape Gueye.