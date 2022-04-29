Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Mane (right) joined Liverpool in 2016 and Salah in 2017

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his new contract will not be "decisive" in whether Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane extend theirs.

On Thursday Klopp extended his contract by two years until 2026, while the deals of forwards Salah and Mane run out next summer.

Asked about the impact it could have on the future of Salah and Mane, Klopp said: "That is a question for the boys what it means to them. But it's all fine. My relationship with both is great."

Klopp said: "In life, there are more things to think about than who the manager is, but knowing who the manager and coaching staff are is an important thing.

"If it is a positive sign for the boys, then great, but I don't think this will be the one decisive thing for whatever decision they have to make. It's their own life.

"We just wanted to guarantee that everyone who wants to be here knows what he can expect."

Salah has said external-link he would like to stay at Liverpool and recently said external-link "it's not everything about the money".

Forward Roberto Firmino and midfielder Naby Keita's contracts also run out next summer.

Liverpool, who trail Premier League leaders Manchester City by one point with five games remaining, travel to Newcastle on Saturday.