Last updated on .From the section Dundee

After a textbook - and hilarious - dive by Charlie Adam went viral, the unrelenting ridicule he faced reached as far as the primary school classroom.

Adam flopped to the ground in a comical attempt to win a free-kick in last weekend's Scottish Premiership relegation scrap with St Johnstone.

The 36-year-old was rightly booked, but that was far from the end of it.

"I've had loads of stick," Adam told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Wherever I go, everybody asks about it. My daughter was in school the other day and even young kids in the class are saying, 'What happened to your dad falling over?'

"Some people see the funny side but looking back on it, it's not right and I've got to hold my hands up. It was wrong."

While accepting full culpability, Adam says the dive was prompted by him anticipating a challenge from St Johnstone full-back Tom Sang that never arrived.

The sides drew 1-1, leaving Dundee five points adrift of second-bottom St Johnstone with just four games left as they bid to avoid plummeting straight back to the second tier.

The Dens Park side - still winless 10 games into manager Mark McGhee's tenure - will try to spark a revival away to Aberdeen on Saturday.

"I could see the full-back coming towards me and I think he's going to foul me," Adam added. "I'm trying to 'buy the foul'. He never made the contact and then I've obviously gone down.

"It's not great. Hopefully we can move on and get a good result at the weekend."