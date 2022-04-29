Last updated on .From the section Newport

Dom Telford joined Newport from Plymouth on an 18-month deal in January 2021

Newport County manager James Rowberry hopes Dom Telford will sign a new contract but is wary of interest from other clubs in League Two's top scorer.

Telford has struck 25 goals in 35 league games this season, with Newport missing out on the play-offs.

The 25-year-old former Plymouth Argyle player's Exiles contract expires at the end of the campaign and he has been offered a new deal by the Welsh club.

"We'll do everything in our power to keep him," said Rowberry.

"We've offered Dom a contract but that was offered a while ago.

"We said that he would make the decision at the end of the season, which I'm really comfortable with because of what he's done.

"Me and Dom have got an excellent relationship and that will continue to be there with whatever he decides to do.

"I hope he stays, I really do. He's a really great lad and ultimately it's down to him and his decision.

"If he's got a chance to go and progress his career, you can't stop somebody doing that.

"It's the same for my children. I treat them [players] like my children in some ways - I want the best for them. I also want the best for this football club."

As recently as last month, Newport were third in League Two and in a strong position to win automatic promotion.

However, having won only won of their past seven matches - and lost their last three - the Exiles have slipped down to 11th in the table.

They are now seven points adrift of the play-off places with two matches left this season, meaning they are out of promotion contention before they travel to face fourth-place Port Vale on Monday.

"I'm the most disappointed because I'm the leader of this team, the leader of this football club and I'm a fan as well," said Rowberry, who was born and raised in Newport.

"It's a tough one for me, a tough one for us all, that we're not in the play-offs and it hurts me the most.

"We've had time to reflect, time to review and now it's time to move forward and finish strong in these last two games."