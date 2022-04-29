Mark Shelton: Hartlepool United midfielder out after cotton bud stuck in ear
From Santiago Canizares missing the 2002 World Cup after accidently breaking a bottle of aftershave that sliced his foot, to Queen of the South goalkeeper Sam Henderson injuring his shoulder after colliding with a cow, footballers can pick up injuries in the most unusual of circumstances.
Hartlepool United midfielder Mark Shelton can be added to that list.
The Nottingham-born 25-year-old is ruled out of Pools' game against Scunthorpe United on Saturday because of an unlikely issue.
"Mark's had a cotton bud in his ear that has gone in too far," boss Graeme Lee told BBC Radio Tees.
"He's gone to the hospital, sounds like the tweezers have gone in too far and he's dizzy and can't stand up."
Not a bad tackle, a mistimed lunge, a tussle in the air. But, a cotton bud.
Some of the oddest injuries reported by players
- Former Wimbledon and England goalkeeper Dave Beasant was ruled out after dropping a bottle of salad cream on his foot
- Wales and Barnsley midfielder Darren Barnard slipped on a puddle after his dog had an accident indoors and was out for five months with damaged knee ligaments
- Reading striker Leroy Lita had a leg muscle injury after stretching in bed
- Goalkeeper Richard Wright fell from a loft while packing away suitcases and injured his shoulder while with Everton