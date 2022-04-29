Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Conte replaced Nuno Espirito Santo as Spurs manager in November

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has described his name being linked with the manager's job at Paris St-Germain as "fake news".

French media reported external-link Conte was in the frame to replace Mauricio Pochettino in Paris.

"I think it is good that other clubs appreciate my work," said Conte.

"But this is one thing. The truth is that I don't like when people try to invent news, only to speak or create problems."

Conte added: "This is not right or fair for me - or for the clubs involved.

"This situation makes me smile, but I think the people that want to tell something like this have to show respect for all the people that are involved in this situation and not invent fake news and tell a lot of lies."

Conte replaced Nuno Espirito Santo as Spurs manager in November and signed a deal until summer 2023.

Tottenham are fifth in the Premier League and two points behind Arsenal as they chase a top-four place which would secure Champions League qualification.

They face Leicester City on Sunday (1400 GMT), while the Gunners play West Ham (1630 GMT) later on the same day.

"We have five games to play and then at the end of the season, in a private way, I will speak with my club and I will see the best solution," said Conte.