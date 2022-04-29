Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Villa, who have won just four of their last 15 league games, welcome Norwich, who have lost nine of their last 11, on Saturday

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard says his focus is on moving up the table and not on the relegation battle below.

With six games to go, Villa are eight points clear of the drop and Gerrard is confident they won't be dragged in.

Speaking before Saturday's visit of Norwich, who could be relegated if they lose, Gerrard said "I only look forward and I only look up."

Currently 15th, Villa have lost four of their past five games and must play resurgent Burnley twice in the run-in.

But Gerrard says a home game against the side who have been bottom for much of the season is a good opportunity to move towards mathematical safety.

"I'm sure the table will look completely different come the final whistle tomorrow, if we put in the performance which deserves that," Gerrard said.

If Norwich lose at Villa and Burnley beat Watford at Vicarage Road, the Canaries will be down.

Gerrard said he was aware that his side's game would be emotional, as it marks Norwich boss Dean Smith's first return to Villa - the club he grew up supporting - since they sacked him as manager last November.

Villa fans have an enduring affection for Smith, who won them promotion to the Premier League before Gerrard replaced him.

"We're very aware before and after the game there will be some emotion around," Gerrard said. "That's deserved from Dean's point of view, he did a fantastic job. The respect for Dean before and after the game will be there.

"The important thing is when the game starts, the fans, players, myself are pushing for a real positive result."