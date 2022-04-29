Last updated on .From the section Irish

Fi Morgan scored twice for Cliftonville as they threatened a comeback at Midgley Park but Linfield held on to progress

Linfield Ladies edged out Cliftonville 4-3 in the opening round of the County Antrim Cup as both clubs fielded young sides at Midgley Park.

Goals from Rachel McConnell, Rebecca Bassett and Keri Halliday put Linfield 3-0 up after 32 minutes.

With Fi Morgan netting twice and Grace McKimm also scoring, Cliftonville fought back to 3-2 down and then 4-3 as Halliday netted again for Linfield.

Both sides were much changed from their opening Premiership games in midweek.

Northern Ireland skipper Marissa Callaghan and her international team-mates Caitlin McGuinness and Toni Leigh Finnegan were among those missing for the Reds after featuring in the 6-0 win over Derry City on Wednesday night while Linfield made eight changes from their 1-1 draw with Crusaders.