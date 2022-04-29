Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Donervon Daniels initially joined Walsall on a six-month deal from Crewe Alexandra in January

Walsall's Donervon Daniels has signed a new two-year deal with the Saddlers.

The 28-year-old former West Bromwich Albion defender, signed in January by then boss Matthew Taylor initially on a six-month deal, has played 16 games.

But he has only been on the losing side twice in 11 appearances since new boss Michael Flynn took charge in February.

"The gaffer and I have hit it off since he has come in - he's put a lot of trust in me, he sees me as a leader in the dressing room," said Daniels.

Walsall head coach Flynn added: "He has been exceptional since I have been here. He makes the players around him better. He has got a fantastic attitude.

"He has been attentive, he knows how to play the game, he is good technically, meaning he can deal with how we want to play next season. He is a key signing for us."

After starting his career just up the road at The Hawthorns, Daniels left Albion for Wigan Athletic and was part of their League One title-winning team in 2015-16 before moving on to Blackpool, then Luton Town. He also had loan experience at Tranmere, Gillingham, Aberdeen, Rochdale and Doncaster Rovers, before arriving at Crewe in August 2020.

With two games left this season, Walsall lie 14th in League Two.