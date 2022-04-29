Last updated on .From the section Scunthorpe

Alfie Beestin's solitary goal in the 2021-22 season came in a 1-1 draw at Walsall in August

Scunthorpe United midfielder Alfie Beestin has signed a new two-year deal.

The 24-year-old, who joined the Iron from Doncaster in 2020, has scored six goals in 85 Scunthorpe appearances.

Scunthorpe will begin the 2022-23 season in the National League after relegation from League Two.