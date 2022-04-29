Alfie Beestin: Scunthorpe United midfielder signs new two-year deal with relegated side
Scunthorpe United midfielder Alfie Beestin has signed a new two-year deal.
The 24-year-old, who joined the Iron from Doncaster in 2020, has scored six goals in 85 Scunthorpe appearances.
Scunthorpe will begin the 2022-23 season in the National League after relegation from League Two.
"He's certainly a player I want to carry forward into next season's successes. I want to help him climb back up the footballing tree," Iron boss Keith Hill told the club website.