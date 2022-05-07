Hull City v Nottingham Forest

HullHull City12:30Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fulham
|45
|27
|9
|9
|106
|39
|67
|90
|2
|Bournemouth
|45
|24
|13
|8
|73
|39
|34
|85
|3
|Nottm Forest
|45
|23
|10
|12
|72
|39
|33
|79
|4
|Huddersfield
|45
|22
|13
|10
|62
|47
|15
|79
|5
|Sheff Utd
|45
|20
|12
|13
|59
|45
|14
|72
|6
|Luton
|45
|20
|12
|13
|62
|55
|7
|72
|7
|Middlesbrough
|45
|20
|10
|15
|58
|46
|12
|70
|8
|Millwall
|45
|18
|15
|12
|53
|44
|9
|69
|9
|Blackburn
|45
|18
|12
|15
|57
|49
|8
|66
|10
|West Brom
|45
|17
|13
|15
|48
|45
|3
|64
|11
|Coventry
|45
|17
|12
|16
|59
|58
|1
|63
|12
|QPR
|45
|18
|9
|18
|59
|59
|0
|63
|13
|Stoke
|45
|17
|10
|18
|56
|51
|5
|61
|14
|Preston
|45
|15
|16
|14
|48
|55
|-7
|61
|15
|Swansea
|45
|16
|13
|16
|58
|67
|-9
|61
|16
|Blackpool
|45
|16
|12
|17
|54
|53
|1
|60
|17
|Bristol City
|45
|15
|10
|20
|62
|75
|-13
|55
|18
|Hull
|45
|14
|8
|23
|40
|53
|-13
|50
|19
|Cardiff
|45
|14
|8
|23
|49
|68
|-19
|50
|20
|Birmingham
|45
|11
|14
|20
|49
|73
|-24
|47
|21
|Reading
|45
|13
|8
|24
|54
|86
|-32
|41
|22
|Derby
|45
|14
|13
|18
|45
|52
|-7
|34
|23
|Peterborough
|45
|8
|10
|27
|38
|87
|-49
|34
|24
|Barnsley
|45
|6
|12
|27
|33
|69
|-36
|30
