Championship
BournemouthAFC Bournemouth12:30MillwallMillwall
Venue: Vitality Stadium, England

Bournemouth v Millwall

Line-ups

Bournemouth

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 42Travers
  • 15A Smith
  • 2Phillips
  • 33Zemura
  • 5Kelly
  • 4L Cook
  • 26Kilkenny
  • 32Anthony
  • 11Marcondes
  • 12Brady
  • 9Solanke

Substitutes

  • 1Woodman
  • 6Mepham
  • 10Christie
  • 21Moore
  • 23Hill
  • 29Billing
  • 37Dembélé

Millwall

Formation 3-4-3

  • 33Bialkowski
  • 5Cooper
  • 3M Wallace
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 2McNamara
  • 18Leonard
  • 17Saville
  • 24Mitchell
  • 20Bennett
  • 23Afobe
  • 10Burke

Substitutes

  • 1Long
  • 6Kieftenbeld
  • 7J Wallace
  • 9Bradshaw
  • 15Pearce
  • 28Evans
  • 32Burey
Referee:
Andre Marriner

Saturday 7th May 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham452799106396790
2Bournemouth452413873393485
3Nottm Forest4523101272393379
4Huddersfield4522131062471579
5Sheff Utd4520121359451472
6Luton452012136255772
7Middlesbrough4520101558461270
8Millwall451815125344969
9Blackburn451812155749866
10West Brom451713154845364
11Coventry451712165958163
12QPR45189185959063
13Stoke451710185651561
14Preston451516144855-761
15Swansea451613165867-961
16Blackpool451612175453160
17Bristol City451510206275-1355
18Hull45148234053-1350
19Cardiff45148234968-1950
20Birmingham451114204973-2447
21Reading45138245486-3241
22Derby451413184552-734
23Peterborough45810273887-4934
24Barnsley45612273369-3630
View full Championship table

