Preston North End v Middlesbrough

PrestonPreston North End12:30MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
Line-ups
Preston
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 12Iversen
- 2van den Berg
- 41Diaby
- 6Lindsay
- 4Whiteman
- 44Potts
- 8Browne
- 13McCann
- 11Johnson
- 19Riis Jakobsen
- 21Archer
Substitutes
- 3Cunningham
- 9Evans
- 18Ledson
- 23Huntington
- 24Maguire
- 25Ripley
- 39O'Neill
Middlesbrough
Formation 3-5-2
- 28Daniels
- 2Dijksteel
- 6Fry
- 17McNair
- 35Jones
- 25Crooks
- 16Howson
- 48McGree
- 7Tavernier
- 18Watmore
- 11Sporar
Substitutes
- 1Lumley
- 14Peltier
- 22Bamba
- 26Connolly
- 27Bola
- 37Coburn
- 47Balogun
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
Match report to follow.