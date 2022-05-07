Close menu
Championship
PrestonPreston North End12:30MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
Venue: Deepdale, England

Preston North End v Middlesbrough

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Preston

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 12Iversen
  • 2van den Berg
  • 41Diaby
  • 6Lindsay
  • 4Whiteman
  • 44Potts
  • 8Browne
  • 13McCann
  • 11Johnson
  • 19Riis Jakobsen
  • 21Archer

Substitutes

  • 3Cunningham
  • 9Evans
  • 18Ledson
  • 23Huntington
  • 24Maguire
  • 25Ripley
  • 39O'Neill

Middlesbrough

Formation 3-5-2

  • 28Daniels
  • 2Dijksteel
  • 6Fry
  • 17McNair
  • 35Jones
  • 25Crooks
  • 16Howson
  • 48McGree
  • 7Tavernier
  • 18Watmore
  • 11Sporar

Substitutes

  • 1Lumley
  • 14Peltier
  • 22Bamba
  • 26Connolly
  • 27Bola
  • 37Coburn
  • 47Balogun
Referee:
Tim Robinson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham452799106396790
2Bournemouth452413873393485
3Nottm Forest4523101272393379
4Huddersfield4522131062471579
5Sheff Utd4520121359451472
6Luton452012136255772
7Middlesbrough4520101558461270
8Millwall451815125344969
9Blackburn451812155749866
10West Brom451713154845364
11Coventry451712165958163
12QPR45189185959063
13Stoke451710185651561
14Preston451516144855-761
15Swansea451613165867-961
16Blackpool451612175453160
17Bristol City451510206275-1355
18Hull45148234053-1350
19Cardiff45148234968-1950
20Birmingham451114204973-2447
21Reading45138245486-3241
22Derby451413184552-734
23Peterborough45810273887-4934
24Barnsley45612273369-3630
View full Championship table

