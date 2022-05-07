Close menu
Championship
West BromWest Bromwich Albion2BarnsleyBarnsley0

West Bromwich Albion v Barnsley

2022-05-07

Line-ups

West Brom

Formation 4-4-2

  • 25Button
  • 2Furlong
  • 6Ajayi
  • 4O'Shea
  • 16Clarke
  • 10Phillips
  • 8Livermore
  • 14Molumby
  • 20Reach
  • 11Diangana
  • 18Grant

Substitutes

  • 7Robinson
  • 21Kipré
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
  • 32De Castro
  • 33Taylor
  • 35Ashworth
  • 36Palmer

Barnsley

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Walton
  • 15Moon
  • 32Sraha
  • 5Kitching
  • 23Hondermarck
  • 38Helliwell
  • 33Wolfe
  • 4Styles
  • 22Oduor
  • 37Marsh
  • 9Woodrow

Substitutes

  • 18Christie-Davies
  • 29Adeboyejo
  • 39Arielly
  • 42Bremang
  • 44Cole
  • 51Flavell
  • 53Benson
Referee:
Leigh Doughty

Match Stats

Home TeamWest BromAway TeamBarnsley
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home6
Away0
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! West Bromwich Albion 2, Barnsley 0. Adam Reach (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Button with a through ball.

  2. Post update

    Goal! West Bromwich Albion 1, Barnsley 0. Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  3. Post update

    Penalty West Bromwich Albion. Jayson Molumby draws a foul in the penalty area.

  4. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Clarke Oduor (Barnsley) after a foul in the penalty area.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adam Reach (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Darnell Furlong with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Hand ball by William Hondermarck (Barnsley).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Adam Reach (West Bromwich Albion).

  8. Post update

    William Hondermarck (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Clarke (West Bromwich Albion).

  10. Post update

    William Hondermarck (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Adam Reach with a cross following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Clarke Oduor.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Adam Reach (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matthew Clarke.

  14. Post update

    Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Wolfe (Barnsley).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion).

  17. Post update

    Liam Kitching (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion).

  19. Post update

    Jordan Helliwell (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by William Hondermarck.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham4627910106426490
2Bournemouth462414873393486
3Huddersfield4623131063471682
4Nottm Forest4623111272393380
5Sheff Utd4621121362451775
6Luton462013136255773
7Middlesbrough4620101658481070
8Millwall461816125344970
9Blackburn461912155849969
10West Brom461813155045567
11Coventry461713166059164
12QPR461810185959064
13Preston461616145055-564
14Stoke461711185752562
15Swansea461614165867-962
16Blackpool461612185454060
17Bristol City461510216276-1455
18Hull46149234053-1351
19Cardiff46149234968-1951
20Birmingham461114214974-2547
21Reading46139245486-3242
22Peterborough46910273987-4837
23Derby461414184552-735
24Barnsley46612283371-3830
