West Bromwich Albion v Barnsley

Goal! West Bromwich Albion 2, Barnsley 0. Adam Reach (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Button with a through ball.
Line-ups
West Brom
Formation 4-4-2
- 25Button
- 2Furlong
- 6Ajayi
- 4O'Shea
- 16Clarke
- 10Phillips
- 8Livermore
- 14Molumby
- 20Reach
- 11Diangana
- 18Grant
Substitutes
- 7Robinson
- 21Kipré
- 29Gardner-Hickman
- 32De Castro
- 33Taylor
- 35Ashworth
- 36Palmer
Barnsley
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Walton
- 15Moon
- 32Sraha
- 5Kitching
- 23Hondermarck
- 38Helliwell
- 33Wolfe
- 4Styles
- 22Oduor
- 37Marsh
- 9Woodrow
Substitutes
- 18Christie-Davies
- 29Adeboyejo
- 39Arielly
- 42Bremang
- 44Cole
- 51Flavell
- 53Benson
- Referee:
- Leigh Doughty
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Goal!
Post update
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 1, Barnsley 0. Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Penalty West Bromwich Albion. Jayson Molumby draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Clarke Oduor (Barnsley) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt missed. Adam Reach (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Darnell Furlong with a cross.
Post update
Hand ball by William Hondermarck (Barnsley).
Post update
Foul by Adam Reach (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
William Hondermarck (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Matthew Clarke (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
William Hondermarck (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Adam Reach with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Clarke Oduor.
Post update
Attempt saved. Adam Reach (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matthew Clarke.
Post update
Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Matthew Wolfe (Barnsley).
Post update
Foul by Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Liam Kitching (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Jordan Helliwell (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by William Hondermarck.
Match report to follow.