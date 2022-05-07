Close menu
Championship
SwanseaSwansea City12:30QPRQueens Park Rangers
Venue: Swansea.com Stadium, Wales

Swansea City v Queens Park Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Swansea

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 33Fisher
  • 23Christie
  • 22Latibeaudiere
  • 26Naughton
  • 3Manning
  • 8Grimes
  • 4Downes
  • 45Congreve
  • 17Piroe
  • 13Wolf
  • 9Obafemi

Substitutes

  • 6Fulton
  • 7Smith
  • 10Ntcham
  • 12Paterson
  • 18Hamer
  • 47Abdulai
  • 48Cotterill

QPR

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Dieng
  • 28Sanderson
  • 12Ball
  • 6Barbet
  • 37Adomah
  • 8Amos
  • 15Field
  • 14Thomas
  • 16McCallum
  • 9Dykes
  • 10Chair

Substitutes

  • 2Kakay
  • 17Dozzell
  • 19Gray
  • 32Walsh
  • 38Mahoney
Referee:
Steve Martin

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham452799106396790
2Bournemouth452413873393485
3Nottm Forest4523101272393379
4Huddersfield4522131062471579
5Sheff Utd4520121359451472
6Luton452012136255772
7Middlesbrough4520101558461270
8Millwall451815125344969
9Blackburn451812155749866
10West Brom451713154845364
11Coventry451712165958163
12QPR45189185959063
13Stoke451710185651561
14Preston451516144855-761
15Swansea451613165867-961
16Blackpool451612175453160
17Bristol City451510206275-1355
18Hull45148234053-1350
19Cardiff45148234968-1950
20Birmingham451114204973-2447
21Reading45138245486-3241
22Derby451413184552-734
23Peterborough45810273887-4934
24Barnsley45612273369-3630
View full Championship table

