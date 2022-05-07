Swansea City v Queens Park Rangers

SwanseaSwansea City12:30QPRQueens Park Rangers
Line-ups
Swansea
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 33Fisher
- 23Christie
- 22Latibeaudiere
- 26Naughton
- 3Manning
- 8Grimes
- 4Downes
- 45Congreve
- 17Piroe
- 13Wolf
- 9Obafemi
Substitutes
- 6Fulton
- 7Smith
- 10Ntcham
- 12Paterson
- 18Hamer
- 47Abdulai
- 48Cotterill
QPR
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Dieng
- 28Sanderson
- 12Ball
- 6Barbet
- 37Adomah
- 8Amos
- 15Field
- 14Thomas
- 16McCallum
- 9Dykes
- 10Chair
Substitutes
- 2Kakay
- 17Dozzell
- 19Gray
- 32Walsh
- 38Mahoney
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
Match report to follow.