Close menu
League Two
Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
Venue: Breyer Group Stadium, England

Leyton Orient v Tranmere Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Leyton Orient

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 2James
  • 19Beckles
  • 6Thompson
  • 3Wood
  • 32Brown
  • 26Kyprianou
  • 18Pratley
  • 11Archibald
  • 16Drinan
  • 7Smyth

Substitutes

  • 1Sargeant
  • 9Smith
  • 15Mitchell
  • 20Sotiriou
  • 28Nkrumah
  • 29Obiero
  • 34Coleman

Tranmere

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Murphy
  • 2Dacres-Cogley
  • 5Davies
  • 26Clarke
  • 3MacDonald
  • 7Morris
  • 22O'Connor
  • 19Warrington
  • 15Hawkes
  • 10Hemmings
  • 20Nevitt

Substitutes

  • 6Merrie
  • 8Spearing
  • 14McManaman
  • 17Foley
  • 18Maynard
  • 21McPake
  • 25Doohan
Referee:
Seb Stockbridge

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Exeter452315765402584
2Forest Green452314873423183
3Northampton4522111257372077
4Bristol Rovers4522111264491577
5Mansfield4522101365501576
6Port Vale4521121266462075
7Swindon4521111374542074
8Sutton United4521101467531473
9Tranmere4520121352401272
10Salford4519131358421670
11Newport4519121467561169
12Crawley45179195363-1060
13Leyton Orient4514161562461658
14Bradford451316165155-455
15Walsall451412194757-1054
16Hartlepool451412194462-1854
17Harrogate451411206473-953
18Carlisle451411203960-2153
19Colchester451313194660-1452
20Rochdale451117174959-1050
21Barrow451014214354-1144
22Stevenage451014214166-2544
23Oldham45910264372-2937
24Scunthorpe45414272983-5426
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC