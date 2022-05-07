Newport County v Rochdale

NewportNewport County15:00RochdaleRochdale
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Exeter
|45
|23
|15
|7
|65
|40
|25
|84
|2
|Forest Green
|45
|23
|14
|8
|73
|42
|31
|83
|3
|Northampton
|45
|22
|11
|12
|57
|37
|20
|77
|4
|Bristol Rovers
|45
|22
|11
|12
|64
|49
|15
|77
|5
|Mansfield
|45
|22
|10
|13
|65
|50
|15
|76
|6
|Port Vale
|45
|21
|12
|12
|66
|46
|20
|75
|7
|Swindon
|45
|21
|11
|13
|74
|54
|20
|74
|8
|Sutton United
|45
|21
|10
|14
|67
|53
|14
|73
|9
|Tranmere
|45
|20
|12
|13
|52
|40
|12
|72
|10
|Salford
|45
|19
|13
|13
|58
|42
|16
|70
|11
|Newport
|45
|19
|12
|14
|67
|56
|11
|69
|12
|Crawley
|45
|17
|9
|19
|53
|63
|-10
|60
|13
|Leyton Orient
|45
|14
|16
|15
|62
|46
|16
|58
|14
|Bradford
|45
|13
|16
|16
|51
|55
|-4
|55
|15
|Walsall
|45
|14
|12
|19
|47
|57
|-10
|54
|16
|Hartlepool
|45
|14
|12
|19
|44
|62
|-18
|54
|17
|Harrogate
|45
|14
|11
|20
|64
|73
|-9
|53
|18
|Carlisle
|45
|14
|11
|20
|39
|60
|-21
|53
|19
|Colchester
|45
|13
|13
|19
|46
|60
|-14
|52
|20
|Rochdale
|45
|11
|17
|17
|49
|59
|-10
|50
|21
|Barrow
|45
|10
|14
|21
|43
|54
|-11
|44
|22
|Stevenage
|45
|10
|14
|21
|41
|66
|-25
|44
|23
|Oldham
|45
|9
|10
|26
|43
|72
|-29
|37
|24
|Scunthorpe
|45
|4
|14
|27
|29
|83
|-54
|26