League Two
MansfieldMansfield Town15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
Venue: One Call Stadium, England

Mansfield Town v Forest Green Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Mansfield

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Bishop
  • 14Perch
  • 35O'Toole
  • 12Hawkins
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 10Maris
  • 44M Longstaff
  • 16Quinn
  • 7Murphy
  • 9Bowery
  • 18Oates

Substitutes

  • 4Hewitt
  • 8O Clarke
  • 23Wallace
  • 24Stech
  • 25Stirk
  • 32Lapslie
  • 34Akins

Forest Green

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1McGee
  • 22Godwin-Malife
  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 3Bernard
  • 2Wilson
  • 21Hendry
  • 7Stevenson
  • 11Cadden
  • 8Adams
  • 14Matt
  • 10Aitchison

Substitutes

  • 4Sweeney
  • 6Cargill
  • 12Allen
  • 18Young
  • 23Diallo
  • 24Thomas
  • 28March
Referee:
Robert Madley

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Exeter452315765402584
2Forest Green452314873423183
3Northampton4522111257372077
4Bristol Rovers4522111264491577
5Mansfield4522101365501576
6Port Vale4521121266462075
7Swindon4521111374542074
8Sutton United4521101467531473
9Tranmere4520121352401272
10Salford4519131358421670
11Newport4519121467561169
12Crawley45179195363-1060
13Leyton Orient4514161562461658
14Bradford451316165155-455
15Walsall451412194757-1054
16Hartlepool451412194462-1854
17Harrogate451411206473-953
18Carlisle451411203960-2153
19Colchester451313194660-1452
20Rochdale451117174959-1050
21Barrow451014214354-1144
22Stevenage451014214166-2544
23Oldham45910264372-2937
24Scunthorpe45414272983-5426
View full League Two table

