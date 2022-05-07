Mansfield Town v Forest Green Rovers

MansfieldMansfield Town15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
Line-ups
Mansfield
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Bishop
- 14Perch
- 35O'Toole
- 12Hawkins
- 3McLaughlin
- 10Maris
- 44M Longstaff
- 16Quinn
- 7Murphy
- 9Bowery
- 18Oates
Substitutes
- 4Hewitt
- 8O Clarke
- 23Wallace
- 24Stech
- 25Stirk
- 32Lapslie
- 34Akins
Forest Green
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1McGee
- 22Godwin-Malife
- 15Moore-Taylor
- 3Bernard
- 2Wilson
- 21Hendry
- 7Stevenson
- 11Cadden
- 8Adams
- 14Matt
- 10Aitchison
Substitutes
- 4Sweeney
- 6Cargill
- 12Allen
- 18Young
- 23Diallo
- 24Thomas
- 28March
- Referee:
- Robert Madley
Match report to follow.