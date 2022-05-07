Close menu
League Two
StevenageStevenage15:00SalfordSalford City
Venue: Lamex Stadium, England

Stevenage v Salford City

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Stevenage

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Pym
  • 2Wildin
  • 15Vancooten
  • 5Cuthbert
  • 3Coker
  • 14Lines
  • 39Bostwick
  • 19Read
  • 7List
  • 9Norris
  • 20Reid

Substitutes

  • 6Prosser
  • 10Carter
  • 12Carvalho Andrade
  • 16Upson
  • 17Daly
  • 27Barry
  • 37Walker

Salford

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1King
  • 4Lowe
  • 42Vassell
  • 32Shephard
  • 3Touray
  • 6Ndaba
  • 2Love
  • 17Kelly
  • 7Watson
  • 19Smith
  • 37Thomas-Asante

Substitutes

  • 10Hunter
  • 14Willock
  • 22Golden
  • 24Bolton
  • 30N'Mai
  • 31Torrance
  • 40Henderson
Referee:
Martin Coy

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Exeter452315765402584
2Forest Green452314873423183
3Northampton4522111257372077
4Bristol Rovers4522111264491577
5Mansfield4522101365501576
6Port Vale4521121266462075
7Swindon4521111374542074
8Sutton United4521101467531473
9Tranmere4520121352401272
10Salford4519131358421670
11Newport4519121467561169
12Crawley45179195363-1060
13Leyton Orient4514161562461658
14Bradford451316165155-455
15Walsall451412194757-1054
16Hartlepool451412194462-1854
17Harrogate451411206473-953
18Carlisle451411203960-2153
19Colchester451313194660-1452
20Rochdale451117174959-1050
21Barrow451014214354-1144
22Stevenage451014214166-2544
23Oldham45910264372-2937
24Scunthorpe45414272983-5426
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC