Burnley v Aston Villa

Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard scored twice for Liverpool in a 4-0 win at Turf Moor in 2010, a result which relegated Burnley

TEAM NEWS

Burnley could welcome back Maxwel Cornet and Erik Pieters from their respective knee injuries.

Jay Rodriguez faces a fitness test on the hamstring issue which caused him to drop out of the starting line-up at Watford, while Ben Mee and Johann Berg Gudmundsson remain sidelined.

Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey is a major doubt because of a groin problem but Morgan Sanson is available.

Winger Leon Bailey will miss out with an ankle injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Burnley fully deserved their late comeback to beat Watford last week, which was their third win in a row.

Most people are probably expecting the Clarets to win this game too, and I'm sure their players will go into it full of confidence.

Villa got their first win in a while when they beat Norwich last week but they still have something to prove to head coach Steven Gerrard. There is no way they will roll over at Turf Moor.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v Bob Vylan drummer Bobbie Vylan.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley are vying to win back-to-back league games against Aston Villa for the first time since January 1973.

The Clarets have scored in 37 successive home league fixtures with Villa since a 0-0 draw in January 1920.

Villa's only victory in their past 26 league visits to Burnley was by 2-1 in January 2020.

This is the latest that two top-flight sides have faced each other for the first time in a season since Luton hosted Nottingham Forest in May 1988.

Burnley

Burnley could win four successive Premier League games for the first time since April 2018.

The Clarets have only lost once at home this season to teams currently in the bottom half of the table (W3, D4).

The Turf Moor club are vying to keep three top-flight clean sheets in a row at home for the first time since a run of four between October and December 1973.

Mike Jackson is aiming to be the fourth Burnley manager to remain unbeaten in his opening five league games, emulating Frank Casper (1983), Jimmy Mullen (1991) and Owen Coyle (2007).

Dwight McNeil has attempted a league-high 41 Premier League shots this season without scoring.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa are eight points worse off than they were at this stage last season.

Villa have lost 10 away league matches in 2021-22, with only Norwich and Everton faring worse.

Ollie Watkins is seeking to become the first Englishman to score 10 or more goals in consecutive top-flight seasons for Villa since Gabby Agbonlahor in 2008-09.

Danny Ings has scored in his past three Premier League appearances against his former club Burnley.

Ings' only goal in his last 12 top-flight away games came in a 2-1 defeat by Brentford in January.

