Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Half-time substitute Luis Diaz scored Liverpool's second goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win away to Villarreal

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool may need to assess Roberto Firmino, who is nursing a foot problem.

Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson and Luis Diaz could return to the starting line-up after dropping to the bench against Villarreal in the Champions League.

Tottenham remain without Sergio Reguilon because of a groin issue and boss Antonio Conte is unsure if the Spaniard will play again this season.

Injured trio Matt Doherty, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga have been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It's been another great week for Liverpool.

I was commentating on their Champions League tie against Villarreal and the Reds were all over the place in the first half, but I said at half-time that I thought they would be fine because it had been a superhuman effort by the Spanish side. They were never going to be able to keep that up.

Now the Reds have two more cup finals to look forward this season, and I think they will see off Tottenham too to maintain their challenge.

An evening kick-off under the Anfield lights will help boost the atmosphere, but the main reason I am backing Jurgen Klopp's side here is more down to the fact Spurs are so unconvincing on the road.

Antonio Conte's side got that brilliant win over Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in February, of course, but the frustrating thing for Conte is that they have not played like that often enough.

This is another big game so I think Spurs will be up for this one too, and cause the Liverpool defence some problems, but not as many as Mohamed Salah & Co will cause them at the other end.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v Bob Vylan drummer Bobbie Vylan

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have lost one of the past 18 Premier League meetings with Tottenham (W12, D5).

Spurs ended a run of seven consecutive defeats versus the Reds in all competitions when the sides drew 2-2 in December.

There have been 23 penalties awarded in Premier League matches between these sides, more than any other fixture, while the total of 170 goals is the second highest in the competition's history.

Liverpool

Liverpool have earned 12 successive league wins at Anfield and are unbeaten in 21 top-flight home matches, scoring 52 goals and conceding nine.

The Reds have won each of their last five Premier League home fixtures without conceding - a sequence they have only bettered with an eight-match run between October 2005 and January 2006.

They have claimed 40 points from the last 42 available, only failing to win in April's 2-2 draw at Manchester City. They have kept 11 clean sheets in those 14 games.

The Merseysiders have scored 139 goals in 57 games in all competitions in 2021-22, the highest total in a season in the club's history.

Alisson can record a 21st Premier League clean sheet of the season on Saturday - the only goalkeeper to keep more than 21 in a campaign was Petr Cech, with 24 for Chelsea in 2004-05.

Mohamed Salah is set to play his 250th game in all competitions for Liverpool.

Salah's next Premier League goal will be his 118th for the Reds, matching Michael Owen's tally for the club. Only Robbie Fowler and Steven Gerrard, with 128 and 120 goals respectively, have netted more for the Merseysiders.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham can become the fifth club to record 500 Premier League wins, following Manchester United (703), Arsenal (617), Chelsea (616) and Liverpool (606).

Spurs have scored multiple goals in 11 of their past 16 league games, but failed to score in the other five matches.

They are vying to keep a clean sheet in a fourth consecutive Premier League away fixture, which would equal their club record.

Harry Kane has been involved in nine goals in 13 league appearances against Liverpool, scoring seven and assisting two.

If Son Heung-min scores at Anfield he would become the second Tottenham player to net 20 Premier League goals in a season without any of them being penalties, emulating Gareth Bale in 2012-13.

Dejan Kulusevski has registered eight assists in the English top-flight since making his first start on 19 February, more than any other player in that period.

My Liverpool XI Choose your Liverpool formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Tottenham Hotspur XI Choose your Tottenham Hotspur formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team