Close menu
Premier League
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace15:00WatfordWatford
Venue: Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace v Watford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Wilfried Zaha celebrates his goal last week
Wilfried Zaha scored his 12th Premier League goal of the season last weekend at Southampton

TEAM NEWS

Wilfried Zaha may return to the Palace starting line-up after scoring the winner last week against Southampton.

Manager Patrick Vieira says some academy players could feature before the end of the season.

Watford will assess Tom Cleverley and Craig Cathcart, who both missed last week's defeat at Burnley because of injury and illness respectively.

Manager Roy Hodgson is suffering from shingles but is expected to be in the dugout on his return to Selhurst Park.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It's nice that Watford boss Roy Hodgson is going back to Selhurst Park in the week that he has announced this will be his final season in management.

He will get a great reception but it won't go as far as Crystal Palace allowing him to leave with the points.

The Hornets have lost their past five games and are on the brink of going back down to the Championship. It's just a matter of when their relegation will be confirmed.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v Bob Vylan drummer & Arsenal fan Bobbie Vylan

Palace have lost four home league games this season - only the top three have fewer defeats

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Palace are looking to do the double over Watford for the first time in the Premier League. This is their sixth season together in the division.
  • A third Premier League away win for Watford against Palace would equal their highest tally against a specific opponent. They've beaten West Ham three times away.
  • In February's reverse clash, two late goals from Wilfried Zaha helped secure a 4-1 win for Palace.

Crystal Palace

  • Palace need eight points from their final four games to equal their highest total in a Premier League campaign - 49 in 1992-93 and 2018-19.
  • They are looking to win consecutive league matches for just the second time this season, after their victories against Manchester City and Wolves in October and November.
  • Palace are looking to extend their run of successive clean sheets at home to four - one short of their best top-flight run of five, set in 1992.
  • Wilfried Zaha's 12 Premier League goals is his best return in a season. Only Andy Johnson (21 in 2004-05), Chris Armstrong (15 in 1992-93) and Christian Benteke (15 in 2016-17) have done better for Palace.

Watford

  • The Hornets must win all of their remaining four games to have a chance of avoiding relegation from the Premier League. They can win and yet still be relegated this weekend if any two of the following results happen: Everton win, Burnley avoid defeat, Leeds avoid defeat.
  • They are on the verge of a fourth relegation from the Premier League. Only Norwich City, with six, and West Brom, with five, have suffered more.
  • Watford's last nine points, including eight under Roy Hodgson, have come away. The Hornets have set a top-flight record of 11 successive home defeats and are yet to win at home in 2022.
  • They are in danger of equalling their worst top-flight run of six consecutive defeats, which happened for the third time earlier this season.
  • The Hornets have failed to win any of their past 23 Premier League matches against London opposition (D4, L19), and have lost each of the last 14.
  • Watford's last 85 Premier League goals have all been scored from inside the penalty area since Gerard Deulofeu's long-range effort in a 5-1 win at Cardiff in February 2019.

My Crystal Palace XI

Choose your Crystal Palace starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

My Watford XI

Choose your Watford starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 7th May 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City34265384216383
2Liverpool34257286226482
3Chelsea34199668293966
4Arsenal342031154411363
5Tottenham341941159392061
6Man Utd361610105752558
7West Ham35157135346752
8Wolves34154153332149
9Brighton351014113442-844
10Newcastle351110144056-1643
11Leicester33119134854-642
12Crystal Palace34914114542341
13Aston Villa33124174446-240
14Brentford35117174152-1140
15Southampton35913134158-1740
16Burnley34713143146-1534
17Leeds34810163872-3434
18Everton3395193555-2032
19Watford3464243269-3722
20Norwich3456232271-4921
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport