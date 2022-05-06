Crystal Palace v Watford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Wilfried Zaha scored his 12th Premier League goal of the season last weekend at Southampton

TEAM NEWS

Wilfried Zaha may return to the Palace starting line-up after scoring the winner last week against Southampton.

Manager Patrick Vieira says some academy players could feature before the end of the season.

Watford will assess Tom Cleverley and Craig Cathcart, who both missed last week's defeat at Burnley because of injury and illness respectively.

Manager Roy Hodgson is suffering from shingles but is expected to be in the dugout on his return to Selhurst Park.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It's nice that Watford boss Roy Hodgson is going back to Selhurst Park in the week that he has announced this will be his final season in management.

He will get a great reception but it won't go as far as Crystal Palace allowing him to leave with the points.

The Hornets have lost their past five games and are on the brink of going back down to the Championship. It's just a matter of when their relegation will be confirmed.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v Bob Vylan drummer & Arsenal fan Bobbie Vylan

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Palace are looking to do the double over Watford for the first time in the Premier League. This is their sixth season together in the division.

A third Premier League away win for Watford against Palace would equal their highest tally against a specific opponent. They've beaten West Ham three times away.

In February's reverse clash, two late goals from Wilfried Zaha helped secure a 4-1 win for Palace.

Crystal Palace

Palace need eight points from their final four games to equal their highest total in a Premier League campaign - 49 in 1992-93 and 2018-19.

They are looking to win consecutive league matches for just the second time this season, after their victories against Manchester City and Wolves in October and November.

Palace are looking to extend their run of successive clean sheets at home to four - one short of their best top-flight run of five, set in 1992.

Wilfried Zaha's 12 Premier League goals is his best return in a season. Only Andy Johnson (21 in 2004-05), Chris Armstrong (15 in 1992-93) and Christian Benteke (15 in 2016-17) have done better for Palace.

Watford

The Hornets must win all of their remaining four games to have a chance of avoiding relegation from the Premier League. They can win and yet still be relegated this weekend if any two of the following results happen: Everton win, Burnley avoid defeat, Leeds avoid defeat.

They are on the verge of a fourth relegation from the Premier League. Only Norwich City, with six, and West Brom, with five, have suffered more.

Watford's last nine points, including eight under Roy Hodgson, have come away. The Hornets have set a top-flight record of 11 successive home defeats and are yet to win at home in 2022.

They are in danger of equalling their worst top-flight run of six consecutive defeats, which happened for the third time earlier this season.

The Hornets have failed to win any of their past 23 Premier League matches against London opposition (D4, L19), and have lost each of the last 14.

Watford's last 85 Premier League goals have all been scored from inside the penalty area since Gerard Deulofeu's long-range effort in a 5-1 win at Cardiff in February 2019.

