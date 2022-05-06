Brentford v Southampton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brentford have taken 16 points from the eight games in which Christian Eriksen has started

TEAM NEWS

Brentford pair Ethan Pinnock and Sergi Canos have both failed fitness tests on thigh injuries and will miss out.

Forward Saman Ghoddos sprained an ankle against Spurs but could still return to the team before the end of the season.

Frank Oyenka and Mathias Jorgensen are expected to be sidelined for the remaining three games.

Southampton have no fresh injury concerns, with Tino Livramento the only absentee as both teams chase a top-10 finish.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It's not easy to predict the outcome of this one.

Both these teams have 40 points from 35 games and have been inching towards safety, although they both lost last weekend.

I don't see either of them going down now, but they probably both need another win to be absolutely sure of staying up.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brentford are hosting Southampton for the first time since April 2011, when Saints won 3-0 at Griffin Park in League One.

Brentford are winless in five home matches versus Southampton in all competitions spanning 63 years since a 2-0 victory in the third tier in September 1958 (D2, L3).

The reverse fixture in January was the first Premier League meeting between the sides, with Saints winning 4-1.

Brentford

The Bees have 40 points with three games remaining. Three of the last nine Premier League debutants finished on more than 40 points: 47 for Swansea City in 2011-12, 45 for Stoke in 2008-09 and 42 for Bournemouth in 2015-16.

Brentford have kept a clean sheet in three successive home games, and in four of the last five.

Ivan Toney is Brentford's leading Premier League scorer this season with 12 goals. The most goals scored by a player for a team in its debut Premier League season was DJ Campbell's 13 for Blackpool in 2010-11.

Southampton

Saints have 40 points, three shy of last season's final tally with three games remaining.

They have won just three of their 17 away league games this season (D6, L8).

Two of those victories came in London - at West Ham and Spurs. They can equal the club's top-flight record of three away victories in a season against London opposition.

Their eight Premier League clean sheets so far this season is one less than they've managed in each of the past two seasons.

