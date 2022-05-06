Close menu
Premier League
ChelseaChelsea15:00WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
Venue: Stamford Bridge

Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount takes a corner at Molineux in December 2021.
Chelsea asked for the reverse fixture to be postponed in December due to a Covid-19 outbreak but their request was rejected

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea will hope to welcome back Andreas Christensen and Ross Barkley as the pair step up their recovery from illness.

Midfielder N'Golo Kante remains out after he missed the defeat at Everton with a minor injury.

Wolves head coach Bruno Lage will be absent after testing positive for Covid-19.

Winger Daniel Podence has returned to training after a month out with a foot injury and is likely to be involved.

Nelson Semedo will join fellow defender Max Kilman on the sidelines for the remainder of the campaign.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I thought Chelsea were bullied a bit in their defeat by Everton last weekend, which was strange to see. Thomas Tuchel's side are usually physically strong and difficult to play against, but not at Goodison Park.

I am expecting this to be a much easier afternoon for the Blues, however. Wolves have lost three games in a row without posing much of a threat, and it appears they have signed off for the season.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Bob Vylan drummer Bobbie Vylan.

Tinkerman 2.0 - Thomas Tuchel has made 114 changes to his Premier League starting 11 this season, more than any other manager

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Chelsea have won just two of the past seven Premier League meetings (D3, L2).
  • However, Wolves are winless in their previous 10 trips to face Chelsea in all competitions (D3, L7).
  • The last two Premier League fixtures between the sides finished goalless, including Thomas Tuchel's first game as Chelsea manager at Stamford Bridge in January 2021.

Chelsea

  • Chelsea have lost three of their past six Premier League matches, having suffered just three defeats in their opening 28 top-flight games this term.
  • Thomas Tuchel's side have won six of their 17 top-flight fixtures against teams currently in the top half of the table this season (D7, L4).
  • The Blues have secured 44% of their points at Stamford Bridge in 2021-22; only Watford (32%) and Brighton (36%) have earned a smaller proportion at home.
  • Romelu Lukaku has scored just twice in his last 20 Premier League outings.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Wolves have lost seven of their past 10 top-flight games, winning the other three.
  • They could lose four consecutive top-flight matches without scoring for the first time since April 1970.
  • Victory for Wolves would equal a club record of 16 Premier League wins in a season.
  • Bruno Lage's side have failed to score in 16 league games this season, with only Norwich failing to find the net in more matches.
  • Wolves are the only Premier League side yet to draw in 2022, winning nine and losing nine of their 18 fixtures this year.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City34265384216383
2Liverpool34257286226482
3Chelsea34199668293966
4Arsenal342031154411363
5Tottenham341941159392061
6Man Utd361610105752558
7West Ham35157135346752
8Wolves34154153332149
9Brighton351014113442-844
10Newcastle351110144056-1643
11Leicester33119134854-642
12Crystal Palace34914114542341
13Aston Villa33124174446-240
14Brentford35117174152-1140
15Southampton35913134158-1740
16Burnley34713143146-1534
17Leeds34810163872-3434
18Everton3395193555-2032
19Watford3464243269-3722
20Norwich3456232271-4921
View full Premier League table

