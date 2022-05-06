Close menu
Premier League
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion17:30Man UtdManchester United
Venue: Amex Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter looking on
Brighton head coach Graham Potter has lost all six of his meetings with Manchester United

TEAM NEWS

Brighton will be without midfielder Enock Mwepu due to a groin injury.

Jeremy Sarmiento remains out with a hamstring issue while Jakub Moder is the only long-term absentee.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is set to return after missing the past three games with a knee injury.

Fellow defender Eric Bailly is struggling with a back complaint wand Marcus Rashford has been ruled out through illness.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brighton have had some impressive results all season but they struggle to win at the Amex Stadium - only Norwich and Watford have picked up fewer points than them at home.

That's one of the reasons I fancy Manchester United to win this one.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v Bob Vylan drummer Bobbie Vylan.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 698 club goals in all competitions, including 497 in the league

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Manchester United have won the past seven meetings in all competitions.
  • Brighton's three victories in 27 competitive matches against United have all come at home (D5, L19).

Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Brighton have won three of their past five top-flight matches, as many as they managed in their previous 25.
  • However, Graham Potter's side have gone eight Premier League home games without victory (D4, L4).
  • Each of the Seagull's last five league wins have come away.
  • Danny Welbeck has scored in his last four starts against Manchester United in all competitions.
  • Leandro Trossard has three goals in his last four league appearances, doubling his tally from the previous 24 top-flight outings.

Manchester United

  • Manchester United have lost their past four Premier League away games, their worst run since they suffered six successive away defeats between December 1980 and March 1981.
  • The Red Devils are 12 points worse off than at this stage last season.
  • United have conceded 30 Premier League away goals this term, the most they've shipped in a top-flight season since 1989-90.
  • Bruno Fernandes has been involved in six goals in four league meetings with Brighton, with four goals and two assists.
  • Cristiano Ronaldo has scored six times in his last four top-flight appearances, as many as he mustered in his previous 13 matches.

My Brighton XI

Choose your Brighton formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

My Manchester United XI

Choose your Manchester United formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City34265384216383
2Liverpool34257286226482
3Chelsea34199668293966
4Arsenal342031154411363
5Tottenham341941159392061
6Man Utd361610105752558
7West Ham35157135346752
8Wolves34154153332149
9Brighton351014113442-844
10Newcastle351110144056-1643
11Leicester33119134854-642
12Crystal Palace34914114542341
13Aston Villa33124174446-240
14Brentford35117174152-1140
15Southampton35913134158-1740
16Burnley34713143146-1534
17Leeds34810163872-3434
18Everton3395193555-2032
19Watford3464243269-3722
20Norwich3456232271-4921
View full Premier League table

