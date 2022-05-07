Bromley v Dover Athletic

BromleyBromley15:00DoverDover Athletic
Line-ups
Bromley
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Balcombe
- 24Sablier
- 5Bush
- 18Whitely
- 15Williams-Margetson
- 7Coulson
- 17Webster
- 4Bingham
- 21Vennings
- 37Al Hamadi
- 9Cheek
Substitutes
- 2Partington
- 10Alabi
- 14Enigbokan-Bloomfield
- 16Trotter
- 19Forster
Dover
Formation 4-4-2
- 44Andre
- 6Goodman
- 23Collinge
- 28Wilkinson
- 18Woods
- 30Judd
- 25Hanson
- 29Baptiste
- 32Krasniqi
- 33Gyasi
- 16Ransom
Substitutes
- 1Bexon
- 2Moses
- 24Byford
- 35Agbebi
- 40Nelson
- Referee:
- Daniel Lamport
Match details to follow.