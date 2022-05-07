Close menu
National League
BromleyBromley15:00DoverDover Athletic
Venue: Hayes Lane, England

Bromley v Dover Athletic

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Bromley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Balcombe
  • 24Sablier
  • 5Bush
  • 18Whitely
  • 15Williams-Margetson
  • 7Coulson
  • 17Webster
  • 4Bingham
  • 21Vennings
  • 37Al Hamadi
  • 9Cheek

Substitutes

  • 2Partington
  • 10Alabi
  • 14Enigbokan-Bloomfield
  • 16Trotter
  • 19Forster

Dover

Formation 4-4-2

  • 44Andre
  • 6Goodman
  • 23Collinge
  • 28Wilkinson
  • 18Woods
  • 30Judd
  • 25Hanson
  • 29Baptiste
  • 32Krasniqi
  • 33Gyasi
  • 16Ransom

Substitutes

  • 1Bexon
  • 2Moses
  • 24Byford
  • 35Agbebi
  • 40Nelson
Referee:
Daniel Lamport

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport41284984354988
2Wrexham422510788434585
3Halifax42258961322983
4Solihull Moors422312777443381
5Notts County4222101077522576
6Grimsby412271262392373
7Chesterfield4320131069511873
8Dag & Red422171476502670
9Boreham Wood4118121147341366
10Torquay4218111365521365
11Bromley411711135448662
12Southend43169184460-1657
13Yeovil421413154044-455
14Altrincham41159176164-354
15Woking42164225859-152
16Maidenhead United421212184565-2048
17Wealdstone421211194663-1747
18Barnet421211195584-2947
19Eastleigh42119224669-2342
20Aldershot42119224469-2542
21King's Lynn43810254677-3134
22Weymouth42510273785-4825
23Dover4226343497-630
View full National League table

