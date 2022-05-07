Close menu
National League
Notts CountyNotts County15:00AltrinchamAltrincham
Venue: Meadow Lane, England

Notts County v Altrincham

Last updated on .

Line-ups

Notts County

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Slocombe
  • 23Chicksen
  • 24Lacey
  • 18Palmer
  • 16Kelly-Evans
  • 2Brindley
  • 26Richardson
  • 6O'Brien
  • 10Roberts
  • 20Rodrigues
  • 9Wootton

Substitutes

  • 4Cameron
  • 5Rawlinson
  • 14Francis
  • 19Sam
  • 27Brunt

Altrincham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Thompson
  • 24Ferguson
  • 23Perritt
  • 17Pringle
  • 8Osborne
  • 28Jones
  • 14Cooper
  • 25Mullarkey
  • 32Marriott
  • 26Hall
  • 7Mooney

Substitutes

  • 3Hampson
  • 6Moult
  • 19Morgan
  • 21Gould
  • 34Campbell
Referee:
Greg Rollason

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport41284984354988
2Wrexham422510788434585
3Halifax42258961322983
4Solihull Moors422312777443381
5Notts County4222101077522576
6Grimsby412271262392373
7Chesterfield4320131069511873
8Dag & Red422171476502670
9Boreham Wood4118121147341366
10Torquay4218111365521365
11Bromley411711135448662
12Southend43169184460-1657
13Yeovil421413154044-455
14Altrincham41159176164-354
15Woking42164225859-152
16Maidenhead United421212184565-2048
17Wealdstone421211194663-1747
18Barnet421211195584-2947
19Eastleigh42119224669-2342
20Aldershot42119224469-2542
21King's Lynn43810254677-3134
22Weymouth42510273785-4825
23Dover4226343497-630
