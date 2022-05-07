Yeovil Town v Boreham Wood

YeovilYeovil Town15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
Line-ups
Yeovil
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Smith
- 2Little
- 6Wilkinson
- 8Gorman
- 13Williams
- 5Hunt
- 21Robinson
- 7Worthington
- 24D'Ath
- 30Neufville
- 11Knowles
Substitutes
- 3Barnett
- 9Reid
- 14Bradley
- 22Barclay
- 23Yussuf
Boreham Wood
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ashmore
- 5Evans
- 6Stephens
- 8Mafuta
- 17Mendy
- 16Comley
- 19Smith
- 11Raymond
- 9Boden
- 10Marsh
- 15Lewis
Substitutes
- 14Clifton
- 18Smith
- 20Joyce
- 21Ashby-Hammond
- 29Orsi
- Referee:
- Ryan Atkin
Match details to follow.