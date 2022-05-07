Close menu
National League
YeovilYeovil Town15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
Venue: Huish Park, England

Yeovil Town v Boreham Wood

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Yeovil

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Smith
  • 2Little
  • 6Wilkinson
  • 8Gorman
  • 13Williams
  • 5Hunt
  • 21Robinson
  • 7Worthington
  • 24D'Ath
  • 30Neufville
  • 11Knowles

Substitutes

  • 3Barnett
  • 9Reid
  • 14Bradley
  • 22Barclay
  • 23Yussuf

Boreham Wood

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ashmore
  • 5Evans
  • 6Stephens
  • 8Mafuta
  • 17Mendy
  • 16Comley
  • 19Smith
  • 11Raymond
  • 9Boden
  • 10Marsh
  • 15Lewis

Substitutes

  • 14Clifton
  • 18Smith
  • 20Joyce
  • 21Ashby-Hammond
  • 29Orsi
Referee:
Ryan Atkin

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport41284984354988
2Wrexham422510788434585
3Halifax42258961322983
4Solihull Moors422312777443381
5Notts County4222101077522576
6Grimsby412271262392373
7Chesterfield4320131069511873
8Dag & Red422171476502670
9Boreham Wood4118121147341366
10Torquay4218111365521365
11Bromley411711135448662
12Southend43169184460-1657
13Yeovil421413154044-455
14Altrincham41159176164-354
15Woking42164225859-152
16Maidenhead United421212184565-2048
17Wealdstone421211194663-1747
18Barnet421211195584-2947
19Eastleigh42119224669-2342
20Aldershot42119224469-2542
21King's Lynn43810254677-3134
22Weymouth42510273785-4825
23Dover4226343497-630
