Close menu

Thiago Alcantara shines in Liverpool midfield evolution

Last updated on .From the section Liverpoolcomments30

Winning a quadruple of major trophies this season has been described by many - including Liverpool's own players - as almost impossible. But if they do achieve it, a significant reason for that will be the form of one man in recent weeks: Thiago Alcantara.

The Spain midfielder has stepped up at just the right time for the Reds, producing man-of-the-match performances on an almost weekly basis as Jurgen Klopp's side chase success in the Premier League and Champions League to add to their FA Cup and League Cup wins.

Thiago was sensational in both legs against Villarreal as Liverpool reached another European final, helped the Reds to the FA Cup on Saturday and has been consistently excellent in the Premier League as his side have kept up the pressure on Manchester City at the top of the table.

After a slow start to his career at Anfield, Thiago has now found his very best form, which is helping to propel an already exceptional Liverpool side to the next level.

'A beautiful player to watch' - Thiago shines in Liverpool evolution

Liverpool midfielder Thiago
Thiago has been the best player on the pitch in numerous games this year

When Liverpool signed Thiago from Bayern Munich in September 2020 - for the relatively small sum of £20m - it was rightly lauded as an incredible bit of business by the club.

This was a player who had won the Champions League and multiple league titles and other trophies at both Barcelona and Bayern Munich, and was considered one of the very best playmakers in the world.

But Thiago endured a difficult start at Liverpool as his impact was hampered by contracting Covid-19 soon after his arrival, as well as injuries.

When he was fit enough to play, some questioned whether he suited Liverpool's style of play, with former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann saying in 2021external-link he "made their midfield worse" because he slowed things down too much.

At the time it seemed a valid comment but the Reds midfield has evolved over time to be more in tune with the way Thiago plays.

"When you have been asked to go through the middle, who is the one who is comfortable doing that with the short passes and the short moves? That is Thiago," Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Liverpool have become better by having this new layer and Thiago is helping Liverpool be better because he is completely comfortable doing that kind of football."

Belgian football journalist Kristof Terreur added: "He is ideal in those games when you have a team that drops deep, he is the man of control.

"When he moved to Liverpool I was thinking what is he going to do there? In my eyes he is the ideal Pep player and Pep thinks that too. But Klopp put a bit of Pep in his team so that's evolution too.

"He organises everything and is such a beautiful player to watch."

Game intelligence and incredible statistics

Thiago against Villarreal
Thiago produced one of his best Liverpool performances in the Champions League semi-final first-leg win against Villarreal

Thiago's current statistics speak for themselves.

Since a 1-0 home defeat by Chelsea in March 2021, Thiago has started 36 games for Liverpool and the Reds have lost just once - a 1-0 home defeat by Inter Milan in the Champions League last 16 second leg last month, when they progressed anyway.

Of the 11 Premier League games Liverpool have failed to win this season, Thiago was missing for six of them.

In the 2-0 win against Everton in the Merseyside derby recently, Thiago completed more passes than the entire Toffees team, while in his sublime display against Villarreal in the first leg of the Champions League he had a passing accuracy of 96%.

Those passes were not just over five yards, either, with many coming in the final third and nine long-ball efforts going straight to their target.

"I think sometimes those stats can be misleading - the 96%, 98% from players who give it five, 10 yards," former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch said during BT Sport's coverage of the Villarreal game.

"He wins the ball and he's hitting it 30, 40 yards or he's playing it through the lines. He's not someone who passes sideways and backwards."

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand says Thiago's football intelligence in particular has shone through in recent games.

"On the pitch it's there for everyone to see," he said.

"It's like he's practising and testing things out on this stage and it always comes off."

Liverpool have three games left this season - two in the Premier League and the Champions League final.

Winning a quadruple in English football is unprecedented and Manchester City are still favourites for the title despite drawing at West Ham United.

In the Champions League final, Liverpool will likely come up against two of the finest midfielders of their generation in Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

That pair dominated the tie between the sides last year but with Thiago in imperious form - he was a substitute in both games in 2021 - Liverpool have reason to believe they can dictate the tempo of the game and claim what could be a fourth trophy of the season.

How to follow Liverpool on the BBC bannerLiverpool banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

31 comments

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 07:13

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 07:12

    Thiago is a fantastic player and gives 100% every game. It has taken a while for him to settle after a few nasty injuries, but now he is a fundamental part of the Liverpool team. He is really good going forwards and a master passer of the ball. He has a great attitude and is easy to manage with no theatrics of diving or feigning. He just gets on with the job and at £20m has proven a bargain.

  • Comment posted by hector, today at 07:11

    Only click bait articles in MSM and a few idiots on forums ever thought Thiago didn't improve Liverpool's midfield.

  • Comment posted by TV, today at 07:11

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Hank Scorpio, today at 07:09

    He has been pure class this season. The way he spots and executes a pass in genius.

  • Comment posted by PTD, today at 07:06

    Amazing player took while to settle as described but passing range is fantastic. Only slight weakness is tackling.

  • Comment posted by marcus, today at 07:05

    Thought he played really well in the cup final - first time I've watched him over 90 mins. Such a contrasting style to Liverpool's other midfielders, and yes needs to iron out the odd lunge, but clearly a very, very effective player.

  • Comment posted by damo, today at 06:58

    A magician with the ball. What a player.

  • Comment posted by Kolly88, today at 06:57

    Such an intelligent player - Like one of the best ever.

    The only problem, which all those in his position have is - When they lose the ball, attempting one of their turns, usually costs at least a chance as it generally happens in that DM position.

    But without a player like him, you lose the ability to slice 7/8 opposition players out of the game within a second.

    Great player.

  • Comment posted by hudson, today at 06:49

    Mercurial

  • Comment posted by electricgypsy, today at 06:43

    I'll be honest, when we got him in , I thought why..we don't need him and he'll slow down our style of play.
    Now, I'll be the first to admit he's been a Fantastic addition to LFC!

  • Comment posted by CmonYouReds, today at 06:43

    unbelievable passer. in the vein of xabi alonso. occasionally thiago will take too long to make a pass and be stripped of the ball, or make a cyncial tackle, doesnt happen too often thankfully... but you cannot deny his ability and execution. been incredibly important for us since wijnaldum left. top class. playing with fabinho and hendo make up one of the best midfields weve had in modern era.

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 06:43

    1 Grealish = 5 Thiago

    • Reply posted by camerajuan, today at 06:53

      camerajuan replied:
      Price wise maybe. But I'd rather have £80mil + Thiago at my club than Grealish & £0.

  • Comment posted by rockeye, today at 06:41

    This article well illustrates the impact that Thiago has had, especially, as mentioned, when teams are sitting deep he gives the fans confidence that we will be able to unlock their defence which sometimes we have missed over the years. An exceptional player and beautiful to watch

  • Comment posted by LuThe, today at 06:40

    Difficult to believe anyone ever doubted him!

    LFC going through a defensive crisis, Fab moved to CB, (even Hendo played CB)! In a disjointed team everyone looked shakey.

    But Thiago still oozed class! Strange complaints of slowing the game down when simply putting his foot on the ball and imposing control.

    Would've loved to pair him with Xabi, what a masterclass of passing that would've been!

    • Reply posted by saddletramp, today at 06:48

      saddletramp replied:
      I think you have a very selective memory.
      Thiago was injured for months and only played 24 games last season.
      He only started 14 games and was subbed in 10 of those.

      So you think he oozed class in the FOUR games where he played 90 minutes and scored 1 goal.

      Not knocking the player,but even the most ardent Liverpool supporters have been saying his first season was disappointing.

  • Comment posted by mal123, today at 06:39

    Just goes to show you don't need to spend £100 million to get a quality player. When did City spend just £20 million on a first team player?

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 06:53

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      Ferran Torres most recently.
      Sold him 18 months later for 55m.

  • Comment posted by twintastic, today at 06:37

    YNWA

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 06:36

    Amazing player when he's on the ball.
    But a liability when the opposition has the ball IMO.

    To many fouls,to many Yellow cards,has been lucky this season not to have had a couple of Reds.

  • Comment posted by NH, today at 06:35

    Fabulous player and only cost £20m.

    It did take him a while to settle in and he struggled with injuries early on (one from a Richarlison horror tackle he was red carded for) but he has taken us up a level. Great attitude, superb passer, good in the press.

    Priceless.

  • Comment posted by keepsportonterrestrial, today at 06:35

    His class is there for all to see, every game. Top player

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport