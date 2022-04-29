Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Hearts are weighing up a move to bring former Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland back to Scotland after the 26-year-old's season at Beerschot in Belgium ended in relegation. (Daily Record) external-link

Southampton and Fulham are interested in signing on-loan Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers from Tottenham. (90 mins) external-link

Aberdeen have been given a major transfer boost in their bid for a new goalkeeper after learning Ipswich Town are willing to sell Vaclav Hladky this summer. (Daily Record) external-link

Austria Vienna look to have given up the chase to land Eric Martel on a permanent deal amid interest from Rangers in the Germany Under-21 defender, who has reportedly been told he can leave RB Leipzig in the summer. (Daily Record) external-link

Napoli are the latest Serie A club to make a move for Scotland teenager Aaron Hickey, with Bologna seeking an £18m transfer fee for the left-back. (Daily Express) external-link

St Johnstone defender Jamie McCart has put contract talks "on the back burner" for now but is not ruling out an extended stay at McDiarmid Park. (Courier) external-link

The captains at Celtic, Rangers and Hearts; Callum McGregor, James Tavernier and Craig Gordon have been nominated for the Scottish Football Writers' Player of the Year, along with Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers. (Daily Record) external-link