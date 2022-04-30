Close menu
German Bundesliga
MainzMainz 053Bayern MunichBayern Munich1

Mainz 3-1 Bayern Munich: Boss Julian Nagelsmann angered by defeat for champions

Robert Lewandowski challenges Mainz players
Bayern's Robert Lewandowski scored his 34th league goal of the season in the defeat

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann said his title-winning side must consider "the badge on our chest" after a 3-1 defeat at Mainz.

Bayern, who sealed a 10th consecutive Bundesliga crown last week, were well beaten on a day where Mainz also hit the woodwork four times.

"I think we always need a certain basic passion in our game, which we didn't have today," said Nagelsmann.

"There are too many defeats, too many in the same manner."

The 34-year-old added: "To not go to the limit in every situation is human after the tenth title in a row, but we still wear the badge on our chest."

Bayern's 3-1 win over second-placed Borussia Dortmund last week sealed the title in emphatic style.

But here Germany Under-21 striker Jonathan Burkardt and French defender Moussa Niakhate gave ninth-placed Mainz an early 2-0 lead after exploiting holes in Bayern's defence.

Robert Lewandowski rolled in his 34th Bundesliga goal this season for Bayern before half-time, then Leandro Barreiro struck Mainz's third just after the break via a wicked deflection.

Line-ups

Mainz

Formation 3-5-2

  • 27Zentner
  • 16Bell
  • 42Hack
  • 19Niakhaté
  • 30Widmer
  • 8Barreiro MartinsSubstituted forStögerat 90+2'minutes
  • 6StachSubstituted forBrosinskiat 89'minutes
  • 31KohrSubstituted forPapelaat 90+2'minutes
  • 3Martín
  • 29BurkardtSubstituted forBoëtiusat 81'minutes
  • 9OnisiwoSubstituted forIngvartsenat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Dahmen
  • 4St. Juste
  • 5Boëtius
  • 11Ingvartsen
  • 18Brosinski
  • 22Stöger
  • 23Lucoqui
  • 24Papela
  • 34Nemeth

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 26Ulreich
  • 5PavardBooked at 73mins
  • 4SüleSubstituted forStanisicat 79'minutes
  • 21HernándezBooked at 65minsSubstituted forNianzouat 67'minutes
  • 19Davies
  • 6KimmichBooked at 43mins
  • 8GoretzkaSubstituted forSanéat 45'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 7Gnabry
  • 18SabitzerSubstituted forMusialaat 45'minutes
  • 13Choupo-MotingSubstituted forVidovicat 67'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 1Neuer
  • 3Richards
  • 10Sané
  • 22Roca
  • 23Nianzou
  • 24Tolisso
  • 38Vidovic
  • 42Musiala
  • 44Stanisic
Referee:
Sascha Stegemann
Attendance:
33,305

Match Stats

Home TeamMainzAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home22
Away7
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away8
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, 1. FSV Mainz 05 3, FC Bayern München 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, 1. FSV Mainz 05 3, FC Bayern München 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Merveille Papela replaces Dominik Kohr.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Kevin Stöger replaces Leandro Barreiro Martins.

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Marcus Ingvartsen (1. FSV Mainz 05).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Daniel Brosinski replaces Anton Stach.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Marcus Ingvartsen replaces Karim Onisiwo.

  8. Post update

    Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Aarón Martín (1. FSV Mainz 05).

  10. Booking

    Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München).

  12. Post update

    Leandro Barreiro Martins (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Anton Stach.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

  15. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Leandro Barreiro Martins.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Stefan Bell.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Jean-Paul Boëtius replaces Jonathan Burkardt.

  19. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Robin Zentner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Alexander Hack.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 30th April 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich32243593336075
2B Dortmund32203980503063
3B Leverkusen31167872442855
4Freiburg321510756401655
5RB Leipzig31166966333354
6Köln32141085146552
7Union Berlin3214994341251
8Hoffenheim32137125551446
9Mainz32126144642442
10Frankfurt311010114244-240
11VfL Bochum32116153448-1439
12Wolfsburg32115164052-1238
13B Mgladbach31108134558-1338
14Augsburg3298153751-1435
15Hertha Berlin3296173567-3233
16Stuttgart32611153756-1929
17Arminia Bielefeld32512152550-2527
18Fürth3239202677-5118
View full German Bundesliga table

