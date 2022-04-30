Last updated on .From the section European Football

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski scored his 34th league goal of the season in the defeat

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann said his title-winning side must consider "the badge on our chest" after a 3-1 defeat at Mainz.

Bayern, who sealed a 10th consecutive Bundesliga crown last week, were well beaten on a day where Mainz also hit the woodwork four times.

"I think we always need a certain basic passion in our game, which we didn't have today," said Nagelsmann.

"There are too many defeats, too many in the same manner."

The 34-year-old added: "To not go to the limit in every situation is human after the tenth title in a row, but we still wear the badge on our chest."

Bayern's 3-1 win over second-placed Borussia Dortmund last week sealed the title in emphatic style.

But here Germany Under-21 striker Jonathan Burkardt and French defender Moussa Niakhate gave ninth-placed Mainz an early 2-0 lead after exploiting holes in Bayern's defence.

Robert Lewandowski rolled in his 34th Bundesliga goal this season for Bayern before half-time, then Leandro Barreiro struck Mainz's third just after the break via a wicked deflection.