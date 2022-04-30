Match ends, 1. FSV Mainz 05 3, FC Bayern München 1.
Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann said his title-winning side must consider "the badge on our chest" after a 3-1 defeat at Mainz.
Bayern, who sealed a 10th consecutive Bundesliga crown last week, were well beaten on a day where Mainz also hit the woodwork four times.
"I think we always need a certain basic passion in our game, which we didn't have today," said Nagelsmann.
"There are too many defeats, too many in the same manner."
The 34-year-old added: "To not go to the limit in every situation is human after the tenth title in a row, but we still wear the badge on our chest."
Bayern's 3-1 win over second-placed Borussia Dortmund last week sealed the title in emphatic style.
But here Germany Under-21 striker Jonathan Burkardt and French defender Moussa Niakhate gave ninth-placed Mainz an early 2-0 lead after exploiting holes in Bayern's defence.
Robert Lewandowski rolled in his 34th Bundesliga goal this season for Bayern before half-time, then Leandro Barreiro struck Mainz's third just after the break via a wicked deflection.
Line-ups
Mainz
Formation 3-5-2
- 27Zentner
- 16Bell
- 42Hack
- 19Niakhaté
- 30Widmer
- 8Barreiro MartinsSubstituted forStögerat 90+2'minutes
- 6StachSubstituted forBrosinskiat 89'minutes
- 31KohrSubstituted forPapelaat 90+2'minutes
- 3Martín
- 29BurkardtSubstituted forBoëtiusat 81'minutes
- 9OnisiwoSubstituted forIngvartsenat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Dahmen
- 4St. Juste
- 5Boëtius
- 11Ingvartsen
- 18Brosinski
- 22Stöger
- 23Lucoqui
- 24Papela
- 34Nemeth
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 26Ulreich
- 5PavardBooked at 73mins
- 4SüleSubstituted forStanisicat 79'minutes
- 21HernándezBooked at 65minsSubstituted forNianzouat 67'minutes
- 19Davies
- 6KimmichBooked at 43mins
- 8GoretzkaSubstituted forSanéat 45'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 7Gnabry
- 18SabitzerSubstituted forMusialaat 45'minutes
- 13Choupo-MotingSubstituted forVidovicat 67'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 1Neuer
- 3Richards
- 10Sané
- 22Roca
- 23Nianzou
- 24Tolisso
- 38Vidovic
- 42Musiala
- 44Stanisic
- Referee:
- Sascha Stegemann
- Attendance:
- 33,305
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, 1. FSV Mainz 05 3, FC Bayern München 1.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Merveille Papela replaces Dominik Kohr.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Kevin Stöger replaces Leandro Barreiro Martins.
Post update
Hand ball by Marcus Ingvartsen (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Daniel Brosinski replaces Anton Stach.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Marcus Ingvartsen replaces Karim Onisiwo.
Post update
Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Aarón Martín (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Booking
Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Leandro Barreiro Martins (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Anton Stach.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Leandro Barreiro Martins.
Post update
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Stefan Bell.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Jean-Paul Boëtius replaces Jonathan Burkardt.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Robin Zentner.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Alexander Hack.