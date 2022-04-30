Last updated on .From the section Football

Jonny Le Quesne ended the season with four goals in his last four Jersey Bulls appearances

Jersey Bulls ended their first full season in the English league system with a 3-0 win over Fleet Town.

The victory means the islanders end the season in fourth place in Combined Counties Premier Division South.

Calvin Weir ended a great counter-attack to put the Bulls in front after 31 minutes at Springfield.

Jonny Le Quesne's excellent strike a minute into the second period made it safe before Jake Prince's goal completed the win six minutes later.

Having been formed in 2019 the Bulls' first season was curtailed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as was their second campaign.

This season they had been challenging for the title until a poor run of results from March to early April ended their promotion hopes.