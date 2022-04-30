Michael Appleton won 55 and lost 55 of his 143 games in charge of Lincoln

Michael Appleton has left his role as manager of League One club Lincoln City after three seasons in charge.

The Imps finished 17th in the table this term, a year after reaching the play-off final where they were beaten by Blackpool.

Ex-Portsmouth and Oxford boss Appleton, 46, took over at the LNER Stadium in September 2019 to succeed Danny Cowley.

"It has been a privilege to manage Lincoln City over the past three seasons," said Appleton. external-link

"While this season did not match the highs of the last, we have still had some memorable performances and results."

Chairman Clive Nates said he and Appleton, who spent some time away from the club last summer after being diagnosed with testicular cancer, had spoken in recent weeks and agreed that "this summer was a good time for him to look for a challenge elsewhere and for us to find someone to build on his work over the past three years".

"There was no fallout and no need for either side to make the decision for the other," said Nates. "He leaves with our total respect, our best wishes and an open invitation to visit the LNER Stadium at any time in future."

Appleton added: "Clive Nates and the board, the players and all the staff throughout the club, have been fantastic colleagues over the past three years and I thank them all for their backing.

"I am sure they will continue to drive the club forward on and off the pitch with some really impressive foundations in place for the coming years."