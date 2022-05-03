Last updated on .From the section League One

Gareth Ainsworth's Wycombe side won the League One play-offs when they last competed in them two years ago

Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth has said there will be "no favourites" in the League One play-offs.

The Chairboys snuck into the top six on the final day of the season and face MK Dons, who missed out on automatic promotion by one point, in the first leg of their semi-final on Thursday.

Sunderland face Sheffield Wednesday in the other semi-final.

"We've got a chance in this," Ainsworth told BBC Three Counties Radio. "There are four teams with a 25% chance each."

He added: "There are no favourites, this is the play-offs, not the league. It's a totally different competition."

Wycombe, who were relegated from the Championship last season, enter the play-offs at the end of this campaign thanks to a 12-match unbeaten run which saw them edge out Plymouth Argyle to finish sixth.

Two seasons ago they beat Oxford United 2-1 in the League One play-off final to reach the second tier for the first time.

"We can go places," added Ainsworth. "Wycombe Wanderers in the Championship, that's what they're saying, and I love it.

"Let's not think about the final, let's get these two games dealt with. MK Dons, it's been a great season for them. I cannot wait for this game on Thursday, it's going to be awesome."

'We cannot carry emotion over'

MK Dons go into the tie on the back of thrashing Plymouth 5-0 on Saturday when Scott Twine equalled a club record four goals in a game.

The Dons are hoping to return to the second tier for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign. They have yet to reach a play-off final from four attempts.

Liam Manning's team collected 89 points from their 46 league games, but won only three of their final six matches to miss out on a spot in the top two to Wigan and Rotherham.

"We've talked about the potential outcomes," Manning told BBC Three Counties Radio. "What is so important is that we don't carry over any of the emotion and hangover you sometimes get.

"We need to take on so many positives from our season into Thursday."

The Dons will have fond memories of their matches with Wycombe this term, winning 1-0 home and away in the league, and beating them 2-1 in the Papa Johns Trophy.

"Gareth [Ainsworth] has done a terrific job with Wycombe, these will be really tough games," added Manning.

"It's a great opportunity for the guys to go out and perform again."