VfL Wolfsburg Ladies v Barcelona Femenino

First Half ends, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 0, Barcelona Femenino 0.
Line-ups
VfL Wolfsburg Ladies
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Schult
- 2Wilms
- 4Hendrich
- 6Janssen
- 13Rauch
- 32Jónsdóttir
- 8Lattwein
- 10Huth
- 17Pajor
- 14Roord
- 28Waßmuth
Substitutes
- 7Bremer
- 9Blässe
- 11Popp
- 12Kassen
- 16Starke
- 18Smits
- 22van de Sanden
- 24Wedemeyer
- 31Cordes
- 33Knaak
Barcelona Femenino
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Paños
- 8Torrejón
- 2Paredes
- 4León
- 16Rolfö
- 14Bonmatí
- 12Guijarro Gutiérrez
- 11Putellas
- 7Hansen
- 10Hermoso
- 18Crnogorcevic
Substitutes
- 5Serrano
- 6Pina
- 9Caldentey Oliver
- 15Ouahabi
- 17Pereira
- 20Oshoala
- 23Engen
- 24Font
- 30Muñoz
- Referee:
- Cheryl Foster
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right.
Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Lynn Wilms.
Offside, Barcelona Femenino. Jennifer Hermoso tries a through ball, but Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic is caught offside.
Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Felicitas Rauch.
Post update
Attempt missed. Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Felicitas Rauch.
Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jill Roord (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).
Attempt saved. Jill Roord (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ewa Pajor with a through ball.
Foul by Marta Torrejón (Barcelona Femenino).
Post update
Svenja Huth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Irene Paredes (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Sveindís Jónsdóttir.
Offside, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Lynn Wilms tries a through ball, but Ewa Pajor is caught offside.
Foul by Patri Guijarro (Barcelona Femenino).
Post update
Svenja Huth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lena Lattwein (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).