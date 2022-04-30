Close menu
Women's Champions League - Semi-final - 2nd Leg
VfL Wolfsburg LadiesVfL Wolfsburg Ladies0Barcelona FemeninoBarcelona Femenino0

VfL Wolfsburg Ladies v Barcelona Femenino

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

  • Follow our live coverage here

Line-ups

VfL Wolfsburg Ladies

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Schult
  • 2Wilms
  • 4Hendrich
  • 6Janssen
  • 13Rauch
  • 32Jónsdóttir
  • 8Lattwein
  • 10Huth
  • 17Pajor
  • 14Roord
  • 28Waßmuth

Substitutes

  • 7Bremer
  • 9Blässe
  • 11Popp
  • 12Kassen
  • 16Starke
  • 18Smits
  • 22van de Sanden
  • 24Wedemeyer
  • 31Cordes
  • 33Knaak

Barcelona Femenino

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Paños
  • 8Torrejón
  • 2Paredes
  • 4León
  • 16Rolfö
  • 14Bonmatí
  • 12Guijarro Gutiérrez
  • 11Putellas
  • 7Hansen
  • 10Hermoso
  • 18Crnogorcevic

Substitutes

  • 5Serrano
  • 6Pina
  • 9Caldentey Oliver
  • 15Ouahabi
  • 17Pereira
  • 20Oshoala
  • 23Engen
  • 24Font
  • 30Muñoz
Referee:
Cheryl Foster

Match Stats

Home TeamVfL Wolfsburg LadiesAway TeamBarcelona Femenino
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home2
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 0, Barcelona Femenino 0.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Lynn Wilms.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona Femenino. Jennifer Hermoso tries a through ball, but Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Felicitas Rauch.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Felicitas Rauch.

  9. Post update

    Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jill Roord (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jill Roord (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ewa Pajor with a through ball.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Marta Torrejón (Barcelona Femenino).

  13. Post update

    Svenja Huth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Irene Paredes (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Sveindís Jónsdóttir.

  16. Post update

    Offside, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Lynn Wilms tries a through ball, but Ewa Pajor is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Patri Guijarro (Barcelona Femenino).

  18. Post update

    Svenja Huth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Lena Lattwein (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).

