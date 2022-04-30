Last updated on .From the section European Football

Erling Haaland scored twice from the penalty spot in the first half

Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick but Borussia Dortmund slipped to a dramatic home defeat by Bochum in the Bundesliga.

The hosts were 2-0 down after eight minutes before Haaland netted twice from the spot, then added another with 28 minutes to go.

But Bochum, who had established a lead through Sebastian Polter and Gerrit Holtmann, recovered to win it late on.

Jurgen Locadia levelled before an 85th-minute penalty from Milos Pantovic.

Dortmund stay second with two games remaining, 12 points behind champions Bayern Munich and eight above third-placed Bayer Leverkusen, who have a game in hand.

Haaland's hat-trick takes the 21-year-old forward to 21 goals in 22 Bundesliga matches this season, and 28 goals from 28 games in all competitions.