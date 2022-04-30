Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, VfL Bochum 1848 4.
Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick but Borussia Dortmund slipped to a dramatic home defeat by Bochum in the Bundesliga.
The hosts were 2-0 down after eight minutes before Haaland netted twice from the spot, then added another with 28 minutes to go.
But Bochum, who had established a lead through Sebastian Polter and Gerrit Holtmann, recovered to win it late on.
Jurgen Locadia levelled before an 85th-minute penalty from Milos Pantovic.
Dortmund stay second with two games remaining, 12 points behind champions Bayern Munich and eight above third-placed Bayer Leverkusen, who have a game in hand.
Haaland's hat-trick takes the 21-year-old forward to 21 goals in 22 Bundesliga matches this season, and 28 goals from 28 games in all competitions.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 35Hitz
- 39WolfSubstituted forCarvalhoat 84'minutes
- 16Akanji
- 5Zagadou
- 13GuerreiroSubstituted forRotheat 84'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 28WitselSubstituted forPapadopoulosat 87'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 22BellinghamBooked at 24mins
- 19BrandtBooked at 54minsSubstituted forMoukokoat 87'minutes
- 11Reus
- 43Bynoe-GittensSubstituted forPasslackat 63'minutes
- 9Haaland
Substitutes
- 14Schulz
- 18Moukoko
- 20Carvalho
- 30Passlack
- 34Pongracic
- 36Rothe
- 38Bürki
- 47Papadopoulos
VfL Bochum
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Riemann
- 2Gamboa
- 4MasovicBooked at 35mins
- 29Leitsch
- 11Bockhorn
- 27Pantovic
- 8LosillaBooked at 31mins
- 20RexhbecajSubstituted forLöwenat 84'minutes
- 17HoltmannSubstituted forAntwi-Adjeiat 68'minutes
- 40PolterSubstituted forLocadiaat 72'minutes
- 10AsanoSubstituted forZollerat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 6Osterhage
- 7Blum
- 9Zoller
- 19Locadia
- 21Esser
- 22Antwi-Adjei
- 23Tesche
- 24Lampropoulos
- 38Löwen
- Referee:
- Robert Hartmann
- Attendance:
- 81,365
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away6
- Corners
- Home10
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away18
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, VfL Bochum 1848 4.
Booking
Antonios Papadopoulos (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Antonios Papadopoulos (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Christopher Antwi-Adjei (VfL Bochum 1848) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Simon Zoller (VfL Bochum 1848) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Tom Rothe (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Simon Zoller (VfL Bochum 1848).
Post update
Attempt missed. Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tom Rothe.
Post update
Felix Passlack (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jürgen Locadia (VfL Bochum 1848).
Booking
Tom Rothe (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Tom Rothe (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Cristian Gamboa (VfL Bochum 1848) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Simon Zoller (VfL Bochum 1848).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Youssoufa Moukoko replaces Julian Brandt.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Antonios Papadopoulos replaces Axel Witsel.
Post update
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 3, VfL Bochum 1848 4. Milos Pantovic (VfL Bochum 1848) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) with a hand ball in the penalty area.