David McDaid scored twice in the second half to help Larne to a narrow victory

An understrength Crusaders missed out on third place after losing 2-1 to Larne while there were final day wins for Carrick, Ballymena and Warrenpoint.

David McDaid's double deprived the Crues of a win which would have moved them above Glentoran in third.

Carrick cruised to a 5-0 win over a completely changed Portadown side whose focus is on next week's play-off.

Glenavon were beaten 2-1 by Warrenpoint Town and Ballymena United defeated Dungannon Swifts by the same scoreline.

A much-changed Sky Blues side warmed up for next week's Irish Cup final by scoring two late goals to overcome the Swifts at Stangmore Park.

After a low-key first half, the hosts went in front five minutes into the second period when Oran O'Kane flashed a ball from the left across the face of goal and United defender Jordan McMullan got the final touch to divert the ball past his own goalkeeper.

Paul McElroy netted Ballymena's equaliser in their win over the Swifts

But United levelled in the closing stages when leading scorer Paul McElroy ran onto a through ball to poke a shot past the advancing Dwayne Nelson.

And Ballymena claimed a late victory with Andy McGrory converting from the penalty spot after a foul by Bilel Mohsni.

Point sign off with win

Already-relegated Warrenpoint ended their five-year stint in the Premiership on a winning note thanks to Alan O'Sullivan's late goal at Mourneview Park.

The visitors had the better of the opening half and took the lead on 29 minutes with Joshua Wilson finding the corner of the net with a calm finish.

Glenavon equalised on the hour mark as they took advantage of some hesitant Warrenpoint defending with Josh Doyle on hand to slot past keeper Conor Mitchell.

But Warrenpoint had the final say as O'Sullivan found the bottom corner with a low strike in injury time.

Matthew Carson bagged a double as Carrick completed their campaign with a flourish by thumping Portadown down.

Rangers capitalised against a severely understrength Ports side as boss Paul Doolin rested players for the promotion/relegation play-off with Annagh United.

Matthew Carson and David Cushley were on target for Carrick on Saturday evening

Carson tucked into the bottom corner from Thomas Scully's cross before the teenage striker rifled home to make it 2-0.

David Cushley headed in a third on the stroke of half-time and Jordan Gibson netted at the nearpost before Reece Glendinning banged in the fifth to complete the rout.

Second-half McDaid double sinks Crues

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter made nine changes to his side with next Saturday's Irish Cup final clearly the priority for the north Belfast club.

Larne edged a low-key first wide with McDaid squandering a good chance by shooting wide with just keeper Neil Shields to beat.

The striker made no mistake with his second-half opening as Tomas Cosgrove slipped him through to beat Shields from 12 yards.

McDaid capitalised on a Crues mistake to charge through on the left before slipping the ball into the bottom corner.

Aidan Wilson blasted into the top corner from 25 yards in the dying seconds for what proved to be a consolation goal.