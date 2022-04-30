TrabzonsporTrabzonspor2AntalyasporAntalyaspor2
Trabzonspor won the Turkish league for the first time in 38 years - leading to wild celebrations.
Fans ran on to the pitch before the end of their 2-2 draw against Antalyaspor and then cleared out so the game could be finished.
They are nine points clear of Fenerbahce - with a better head-to-head record - with three games to go.
It is the Black Sea Storm's seventh title - they won five in a row from 1975-76 and one more in 1983-84.
They are one of only six teams ever to win the Turkish title.
Besiktas earned the trophy last season after Istanbul Basaksehir's historic first title win in 2019-20.
Line-ups
Trabzonspor
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Çakir
- 8Toköz
- 24DenswilSubstituted forAsanat 86'minutes
- 13Franchescoli de Souza
- 72Puchacz
- 6SiopisSubstituted forBakasetasat 59'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 18ViscaBooked at 27mins
- 10Ömür
- 17HamsikBooked at 65minsSubstituted forÖzdemirat 73'minutes
- 21Tavares SemedoSubstituted forKouassiat 73'minutes
- 14CorneliusSubstituted forKoitaat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Özdemir
- 9Nwakaeme
- 11Bakasetas
- 16Kardesler
- 19Koita
- 20Erdogan
- 23Köybasi
- 70Kaplan
- 77Kouassi
- 99Asan
Antalyaspor
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 25Boffin
- 77BalciSubstituted forBayrakdarat 73'minutes
- 89SariBooked at 43mins
- 4Gomes PereiraBooked at 57minsSubstituted forKudryashovat 86'minutes
- 11VuralBooked at 90mins
- 16Kulembe Ribeiro
- 20Lucas Martins
- 28NdaoBooked at 63minsSubstituted forGümüsat 73'minutes
- 70de Souza da SilvaSubstituted forFloranusat 86'minutes
- 7SinikSubstituted forEddine Ghachaat 45'minutes
- 9Wright
Substitutes
- 2Floranus
- 5Özturk
- 8Sahin
- 10Milosevic
- 13Kudryashov
- 15Poli
- 27Eddine Ghacha
- 30Dadakdeniz
- 41Bayrakdar
- 53Gümüs
- Referee:
- Atilla Karaoglan
Match Stats
Home TeamTrabzonsporAway TeamAntalyaspor
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12