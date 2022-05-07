Last updated on .From the section League One

Wycombe take a 2-0 lead to Stadium MK thanks to goals from Ryan Tafazolli and Sam Vokes

MK Dons head coach Liam Manning believes League One play-off semi-final opponents Wycombe will be feeling the pressure going into the second leg.

The Chairboys won the first leg 2-0 on Thursday thanks to goals from Ryan Tafazolli and Sam Vokes.

But Manning believes they can overturn the deficit on Sunday at Stadium MK.

"We've bounced back numerous times this year, we're resilient, and they've shown that numerous times," he told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"So there's that, and I think it flips the pressure onto Wycombe a little bit.

"They're coming to our place, our pitch and they've got a lead to defend, so to a certain extent, we've got nothing to lose going into the next game."

The Dons won both of the team's meetings, 1-0, in the regular season and Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth is aware they can take nothing for granted.

"We're going to have to be good on Sunday," he told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"We'll have to see who's fit, who's ready to go and take on MK at MK."