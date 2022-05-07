Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women12:00Everton WomenEverton Women
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea Women
|21
|17
|2
|2
|58
|9
|49
|53
|2
|Arsenal Women
|21
|16
|4
|1
|63
|10
|53
|52
|3
|Man City Women
|21
|14
|2
|5
|56
|22
|34
|44
|4
|Man Utd Women
|21
|12
|6
|3
|43
|18
|25
|42
|5
|Tottenham Women
|21
|8
|5
|8
|23
|23
|0
|29
|6
|West Ham Women
|21
|7
|6
|8
|23
|31
|-8
|27
|7
|Brighton Women
|21
|8
|1
|12
|23
|37
|-14
|25
|8
|Reading Women
|21
|7
|4
|10
|21
|36
|-15
|25
|9
|Aston Villa Women
|21
|6
|3
|12
|13
|39
|-26
|21
|10
|Everton Women
|21
|5
|4
|12
|17
|40
|-23
|19
|11
|Leicester City Women
|21
|4
|1
|16
|14
|52
|-38
|13
|12
|B'ham City Women
|21
|2
|2
|17
|14
|51
|-37
|8
House of Maxwell: The story of one of the most extraordinary family sagas the world has ever seen
Here We Go: A chaotic comedy of family life with no filter
Three women are looking for genuine love but there are some bad guys chasing only the cash prize