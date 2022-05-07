Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women12:00Everton WomenEverton Women
Venue: The People's Pension Stadium

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women2117225894953
2Arsenal Women21164163105352
3Man City Women21142556223444
4Man Utd Women21126343182542
5Tottenham Women218582323029
6West Ham Women217682331-827
7Brighton Women2181122337-1425
8Reading Women2174102136-1525
9Aston Villa Women2163121339-2621
10Everton Women2154121740-2319
11Leicester City Women2141161452-3813
12B'ham City Women2122171451-378
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport