Norwich City v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Norwich City's Premier League relegation was confirmed after last weekend's defeat to Aston Villa

TEAM NEWS

Kenny McLean and Josh Sargent will miss Norwich City's four remaining games.

Christoph Zimmermann has been ruled out with a groin issue, while Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele won't return until next season.

West Ham manager David Moyes is likely to make changes after Thursday's Europa League trip to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Defender Craig Dawson is available after serving a suspension and club captain Mark Noble could be handed a rare start on his 35th birthday.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Norwich were relegated last week but I don't think they will just roll over in front of their own fans.

West Ham won't have their strongest team out after Thursday's Europa League semi-final with Eintracht Frankfurt, but whatever side David Moyes puts out they will be difficult to beat.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v Bob Vylan drummer Bobbie Vylan.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Norwich City have won just once in their past 14 meetings with West Ham in all competitions (D6, L7).

The Canaries have lost three consecutive Premier League games against the Hammers.

West Ham emerged 4-0 winners on their last visit to Carrow Road, which ended a 17-game winless run at the stadium.

Norwich City

The Canaries have failed to score in a league-high 19 games this campaign.

Dean Smith's side are aiming to secure their 100th Premier League win.

Norwich have lost all 12 top-flight fixtures this season against sides in the top seven by an aggregate score of 40-4.

Defeat here would see them equal a club record of 12 home losses in a single league campaign.

West Ham United

West Ham have recorded one win in their last eight games in all competitions (D2, L5).

David Moyes' side have picked up just one point from their previous six Premier League away matches.

The Hammers are unbeaten in their past 14 top-flight fixtures against sides bottom of the table (W10, D4).

Michail Antonio has five goals in his last five league appearances against Norwich, including four the last time West Ham travelled to Carrow Road.

My Norwich XI Choose your Norwich formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My West Ham United XI Choose your West Ham starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team