Leicester City v Everton

Richarlison's late equaliser earned Everton a point against Leicester when the sides met last month

TEAM NEWS

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is likely to make changes to freshen up his side following Thursday's exit to Roma in the Europa Conference League semi-finals.

Injured pair Ryan Bertrand and Wilfred Ndidi will miss the rest of the season.

Everton manager Frank Lampard is hopeful Richarlison will play despite soreness in his ankle.

Andre Gomes is back in contention but Ben Godfrey, Andros Townsend, Donny van de Beek and Andros Townsend remain out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leicester have had a difficult season, playing Thursday-Sunday for most of it because of their European involvement, but they have only just dropped out of the top half of the table.

It is injuries to key players that have affected the Foxes the most during this campaign, and that's the reason they have been so inconsistent.

They don't have much to play for in the league now, so I just have a feeling Everton will nab the points here, despite having the worst away record in the top flight in 2021-22 with just one win and three draws from 16 games.

All Toffees manager Frank Lampard has to do is tell them before kick-off is 'same as last week'. If they play like they did against Chelsea, they will win this game too.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton earned a 2-0 victory at the King Power Stadium last season and are vying to win back-to-back away league games against Leicester for the first time since 1997.

Fifteen of the 31 Premier League meetings have been drawn, equivalent to 48% - the highest percentage of any fixture played at least 30 times in the competition.

Leicester City

Leicester are winless in their four most recent Premier League matches, though they are unbeaten in their last six at home (W3, D3).

Their only home defeat in 2022 was January's 3-2 loss to Tottenham.

Brendan Rodgers' side have conceded 82 goals in all competitions this season, more than any other Premier League club. Of those, 22 have come from set-pieces (excluding penalties), with 17 from corners.

All four of Kelechi Iheanacho's Premier League goals this season have come away from home - his last top-flight strike at the King Power Stadium came a year ago, in a 4-2 defeat by Newcastle on 7 May.

Everton

Everton could lose eight consecutive Premier League away games for the first time since April to October 1994.

They have suffered a league-high 12 away defeats this season, while they have earned just six points on the road, fewer than any other side.

Frank Lampard has failed to win any of this four league games against Leicester as a manager, though three of those matches have been drawn.

Richarlison has nine top-flight bookings in 2021-22 and could become the first Brazilian to reach double figures for yellow cards in a Premier League season.

Richarlison has scored four goals in his last five league games, as many as in his previous 22 appearances.

