Manchester City v Newcastle United

Kyle Walker played through the pain barrier against Real Madrid in midweek before departing in the second half

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City will monitor right-back Kyle Walker, who made his comeback from an ankle problem against Real Madrid but was forced off after 72 minutes.

Fellow defender John Stones is doubtful with a thigh issue.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says there is a "good chance" Callum Wilson will feature for the first time since injuring his calf in December.

The Magpies will make a late decision on Kieran Trippier, who is nearing a return from a foot injury.

Fabian Schar is doubtful after being hurt against Liverpool last weekend. He missed training this week because of a swollen foot, though a scan revealed no fracture.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

There will be an absolutely cracking atmosphere at Etihad Stadium for this game.

There is no way the City fans will let their team be down about what happened to them against Real Madrid - plus the title is still at stake and their full focus is on that now.

As good as Newcastle have been to climb into the top half of the table, there is still a gulf in class between the two teams. I'm expecting City to win comfortably.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have lost just one of their past 28 league games against Newcastle (W23, D4), a 2-1 defeat at St James' Park in January 2019.

Newcastle have never won a league match at the Etihad Stadium (D2, L14), losing each of their last 12 visits to the stadium. The only team to have lost more consecutive Premier League away games against a particular opponent are Fulham, who suffered 14 consecutive defeats at Everton between 2002 and 2018.

Manchester City

Manchester City failed to win four of their opening 10 league matches this season (D2, L2) but have dropped points in only four of their subsequent 24 top-flight fixtures (D3, L1).

The reigning champions have scored 18 Premier League goals from set-pieces this season (excluding penalties), the most of any side.

City have scored 789 goals in 359 Premier League matches at the Etihad Stadium, an average of 2.2 per game - the best ratio any side has at a particular home venue in the competition's history.

Kevin de Bruyne has been involved in 15 goals in his last 16 Premier League appearances, scoring nine and assisting six.

Rodri has scored five goals in 29 Premier League appearances this term, equalling his combined total in his two previous seasons across 69 games.

Riyad Mahrez has scored in each of his last five league starts at the Etihad Stadium.

Newcastle United

Newcastle's 1-1 draw at home to Manchester United on 27 December is the only point they have earned in 10 league games this season against teams currently in the top six.

The Magpies have only won one of their 26 Premier League fixtures away to the reigning champions (D8, L17) - at Manchester United in December 2013, when Yohan Cabaye scored the only goal.

Defeat would be the 100th Premier League loss of Eddie Howe's managerial career in what will be his 215th game.

Howe has lost all 11 of his Premier League meetings with Manchester City, the longest 100% losing record a manager has recorded against a single opponent.

Nine of those defeats have come against Pep Guardiola - also the longest 100% losing record one manager has against another in the Premier League.

