Close menu
National League
WrexhamWrexham0StockportStockport County0

Wrexham v Stockport County

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Wrexham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Dibble
  • 17Hosannah
  • 15French
  • 7Davies
  • 32Cleworth
  • 6Tozer
  • 3McFadzean
  • 8Young
  • 30Jones
  • 10Mullin
  • 35Palmer

Substitutes

  • 11McAlinden
  • 12Jarvis
  • 19Ponticelli
  • 22O'Connor
  • 23Camp

Stockport

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 4Hogan
  • 5Palmer
  • 20Newby
  • 17Rydel
  • 16Keane
  • 18Croasdale
  • 21Hippolyte
  • 23Sarcevic
  • 9Madden
  • 22Quigley

Substitutes

  • 8Cannon
  • 11Jennings
  • 25Ashby-Hammond
  • 27Crankshaw
  • 34Francis-Angol
Referee:
Martin Woods

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport42285984354989
2Wrexham432511788434586
3Solihull Moors432412780453584
4Halifax43259962332984
5Notts County4323101080522879
6Grimsby422271363422173
7Chesterfield4320131069511873
8Dag & Red432171577532470
9Boreham Wood4218131149361367
10Torquay4218111365521365
11Bromley421712135650663
12Southend43169184460-1657
13Yeovil431414154246-456
14Altrincham42159186167-654
15Woking43164235961-252
16Maidenhead United431312184866-1851
17Wealdstone431311194864-1650
18Barnet431311195785-2850
19Eastleigh43129224870-2245
20Aldershot431110224570-2543
21King's Lynn44810264779-3234
22Weymouth43510283887-4925
23Dover4327343699-631
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC