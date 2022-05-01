Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rangers are eight points clears of Glasgow City in the SWPL title race, albeit having played one game more

Rangers are one game away from their first-ever Scottish Women's Premier League title after a 2-1 win over Motherwell to move eight points clear of holders Glasgow City.

Malky Thomson's side have played one game more than 14-in-a-row champions City, with a draw all they will need to seal the title when they host their rivals next Sunday.

Elsewhere, Celtic will meet City in the Scottish Women's Cup final after both won their semi-finals at the Falkirk Stadium.

Celtic could not find a way past a dogged Hearts side in the 90 minutes, but striker Charlie Wellings fired two goals in two minutes in the second half of extra-time to secure their second cup final of the season.

The SWPL Cup winners will face City on 29 May at Tynecastle after a 3-1 win over hosts Partick Thistle in their Glasgow derby.

Defender Cara McBrearty turned a Mairead Fulton corner into her own net to give City an early lead.

It was McBrearty's turn to be provider from a corner three minutes later as defender Cheryl McCulloch headed Thistle level.

Another corner, another goal as striker Lauren Davidson finished from close range to give City a half-time lead and winger Priscila Chincilla settled the tie with a tap in 11 minutes from time.

At Alliance Park, a solo effort from midfielder Kirsten Reilly gave Rangers the lead after just five minutes and striker Lizzie Arnot fired the second just before the break.

Well midfielder Katie Rice's free-kick pulled one back for the hosts.

In the other SWPL1 game played on Sunday, bottom-of-the-table Hamilton Academical drew 2-2 away to fourth-top Hibernian.

Amy Gallacher slotted opener after just seven minutes, but rival midfielder Lauren Evans pounced to equalise before the break.

Forward Josi Giard fired Accies into the lead with 15 minutes remaining, only for midfielder Michaela McAlonie to touch in the equaliser in the dying seconds.