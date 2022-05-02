Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Europa League semi-final second leg: Rangers v RB Leipzig Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 5 May Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW and BBC Sport website & app

Rangers bid to overturn a 1-0 deficit in the Europa League semi-final on Thursday against Leipzig at Ibrox.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side are still in the tie despite the first leg defeat at the Red Bull Arena, and put in a strong second-half performance at Celtic Park on Sunday to earn a draw.

Ryan Jack and Scott Wright began the Old Firm game on the bench, do they earn a start this time? Should Aaron Ramsey and Kemar Roofe return if passed fit?

Put yourself in Van Bronckhorst's shoes and pick your Rangers XI...