Inverness CT and Partick Thistle have won a game apiece in their four meetings this season

Scottish Premiership play-off quarter-final first leg: Partick Thistle v Inverness CT Venue: Firhill Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 3 May Kick-off: 19:05 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Scotland, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Partick Thistle head into Tuesday's Scottish Premiership play-off in a quest for what has so far proved mission impossible.

No team qualifying for the quarter-final has gone on to win promotion to the top flight since the current pyramid structure was introduced in 2013-14.

Only two sides - Rangers in 2015 and Dundee United two years later - have even made it to the final.

Both lost out to the team finishing 11th in the Premiership - Motherwell and Hamilton Academical respectively.

What are the chances of Billy Dodds or Ian McCall leading their teams to glory come the end of three gruelling two-leg ties on Monday, 23 May? And what of the other three divisional play-offs?

Contrasting form favours Inverness

First, of course, the sides finishing third and fourth in the second tier must do battle for the honour of facing runners-up Arbroath in the semi-final.

While it is Partick's first experience of the Premiership play-offs, Caley Thistle reached the semi-final in 2019, when they beat Ayr United before losing to Dundee United.

Inverness will start as favourites to make it through the quarter-final again - and not just because they finished a place and seven points above the Glasgow side.

Recent form is like a mirror image, with Partick stumbling over the play-off finishing line on the final day of the Championship season despite recording only two wins in their latest nine outings. Caley Thistle, meanwhile, suffered only two losses in the same spell.

The hosts also go into Tuesday's game at Firhill having won just once in four on their own patch as their visitors only lost once in four on the road.

Thistle hit by illness and injuries

Partick will be hoping that McCall recovers from the illness that forced their hardy manager to miss Friday's disappointing end to the Championship - a 3-1 defeat as hosts Ayr secured their second-tier status.

The visitors were able to make five changes to their starting line-up safe in the knowledge that only a Raith Rovers win, coupled with a big swing in goal difference, would deny them fourth place even if they lost.

However, injuries to captain Ross Docherty and fellow midfielders Kyle McAllister and Kyle Turner, plus illness that forced on-loan Rangers defender Lewis Mayo off at half-time, meant Thistle had to introduce players they planned to rest - and ended the game with 10 men.

While admitting that the injuries played their part, along with especially motivated hosts, assistant manager Alan Archibald said the "bitterly disappointing" loss "wasn't good enough".

"Our team will be different on Tuesday night, no doubt about it," he told BBC Scotland. "We'll be ready for Tuesday. We'll hit the reset button after this."

Caley Thistle boss 'absolutely buzzing'

While Partick were being forced to make early changes at Somerset Park, Inverness were racing into a 4-0 half-time lead at home to Hamilton despite making five changes.

Although no goals were added after the break, manager Dodds was understandably his normal bubbly self as he said he was "absolutely buzzing" following his side's performance.

"The boys that came in, I needed minutes into their legs because they are going to have to be used and, boy, did they show up," he said.

"I got everything I wanted out of every player in preparation for those play-offs, but that's all it is - it is preparation, it's momentum."

Dodds' side topped the table before an 11-game slump without a win from mid-December, but the ex-Scotland striker described his players as "being a credit to themselves" even during that spell.

"I knew they had the character to turn it round - and they have - and it's looking good going into the play-offs, but we have to be wary because Partick Thistle will be a big threat," he said.

"They hopefully have six games coming up where they can have a go, but we have to make sure they are prepared physically and mentally - and I think they are."

Arbroath, though, might be hoping Partick can defy the form book considering Dick Campbell's side have yet to lose to them this season, winning twice, while they have lost two out of four and only won one against Caley Thistle.

Coyle v Hughes adds intrigue

John Hughes and Owen Coyle led Falkirk to the First Division title in 2003

Wednesday's Championship semi-final first leg brings together in direct opposition Owen Coyle and John Hughes, who started their coaching careers as co-managers of Falkirk in 2003.

A 2-1 home defeat to already relegated Queen of the South was not the preparation Hughes' Dunfermline Athletic needed as the Fife club look to preserve their six-year stay in the second tier.

Not for the first time this season, the Pars failed to take their chances before surrendering their advantage in a second-half capitulation as news of Ayr leading Partick filtered through - a result that would have made their own efforts meaningless.

Now, a side who started off the season being tipped as promotion hopefuls under Peter Grant face a Queen's Park outfit who are themselves without a win in three games as they finished fourth in League 1.

Coyle has been steering the side since late March before officially taking over as head coach in the summer, but the ex-Burnley boss has work to do immediately if they are to secure a second successive promotion.

Tuesday's semi-final pits Montrose, whose League 1 season ended with a disappointing 4-1 defeat away to Alloa Athletic, with Ian Murray's Airdrieonians.

The Diamonds finished 13 points ahead of their hosts in second, with Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Peterhead stretching their unbeaten run to 15 games, but Stewart Petrie's part-time side got the better of them this season before a 4-1 loss away from home and a 2-2 draw last time out at Link's Park in April.

Two vie for League 1 history

Kick-offs for all ties 19:45 BST, unless stated

Stevie Farrell's Dumbarton prepared to defend their four-year spell in League 1 with a 2-1 win at home to Clyde - only their second in 11 games.

However, hosts Edinburgh City's warm up was worse as they crashed to a 5-0 defeat away to Stirling Albion, ending a four-game unbeaten run under interim manager Alan Maybury.

While City hope to avoid a fourth successive year of play-off failure as they look to make League 1 for the first time, Forfar Athletic are hoping to bounce back at the first attempt.

Forfar's goalless draw at home to Stenhousemuir on Saturday was enough to secure second place and Gary Irvine's side have now lost just once in eight games.

In contrast, hosts Annan Athletic finished one point behind after a 2-1 home defeat by runaway champions Kelty Hearts - a run of four successive losses that including a 5-1 hammering when they visited Forfar last month.

Peter Murphy's side have much to do if they are to record their first win over Forfar this season, never mind make League 1 for the first time.