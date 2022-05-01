Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Aaron Hayden had a loan spell at Newport County in 2015

Wrexham defender Aaron Hayden will miss the closing weeks of his side's bid for promotion from the National League.

Hayden suffered a hamstring injury during Wrexham's 6-1 win at Weymouth on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old sat out Saturday's 1-0 home victory over Southend United, with Wrexham now only a point behind league leaders Stockport County.

"He's hurting a lot because no player wants to miss this stage of the season," manager Phil Parkinson said.

"Aaron's been magnificent for us. At first we weren't too concerned but it has proven to be more serious than we thought.

"Aaron's going to face a few weeks at the very least out and we'll see how he progresses.

"But that happens and you've got to deal with it and I feel we've got the squad capable of coping with that."

Hayden has scored eight goals in 41 appearances for Wrexham since moving from Carlisle United for an undisclosed fee last August.

Tyler French came into the side as Hayden's replacement against Southend and was named man of the match.

"I've said it many times that he's been unlucky not to be involved more," Parkinson said of French.

"He's got good character and he's relishing being back in the side and I'm pleased for him."