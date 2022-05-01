Watford Women v Coventry United Ladies

Close menu
Sunday 1st May 2022

  • Watford WomenWatford Women0Coventry United LadiesCoventry United Ladies1
  • Charlton Athletic WomenCharlton Athletic Women2Durham WomenDurham Women1
  • Lewes WomenLewes Women2Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women1
  • London City LionessesLondon City Lionesses3Blackburn LadiesBlackburn Ladies1
  • Sheffield United WomenSheffield United Women2Crystal Palace WomenCrystal Palace Women2
  • Sunderland LadiesSunderland Ladies2Bristol City WomenBristol City Women2

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool Women22164249113852
2London City Lionesses22132735221341
3Bristol City Women22114743281537
4Crystal Palace Women2211473539-437
5Charlton Athletic Women2210482718934
6Durham Women2210483028234
7Sheffield United Women229673431333
8Lewes Women2292112324-129
9Sunderland Ladies2266102332-924
10Blackburn Ladies2252151741-2417
11Coventry United Ladies2257101832-1412
12Watford Women2225151846-2811
