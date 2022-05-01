Close menu
Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona2MallorcaMallorca0

Barcelona v Mallorca

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 8Alves da Silva
  • 4Araújo
  • 3PiquéSubstituted forGarcíaat 28'minutes
  • 18Alba
  • 21de Jong
  • 5Busquets
  • 30PáezBooked at 35mins
  • 19Torres
  • 25Aubameyang
  • 9Depay

Substitutes

  • 6Puig Martí
  • 7Dembélé
  • 10Fati Vieira
  • 11Traoré
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 15Lenglet
  • 17de Jong
  • 23Umtiti
  • 24García
  • 36Tenas

Mallorca

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 25Rico
  • 5Russo
  • 21RaílloBooked at 63mins
  • 24Valjent
  • 15Maffeo
  • 10SánchezSubstituted forSevillaat 70'minutes
  • 16BattagliaSubstituted forLeeat 70'minutes
  • 3Oliván
  • 14Rodríguez VázquezSubstituted forGrenierat 60'minutesBooked at 64mins
  • 22Rodríguez
  • 26NiñoSubstituted forKuboat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Reina
  • 2González
  • 6Grenier
  • 8Sevilla
  • 9Prats
  • 11Hoppe
  • 12Baba
  • 17Kubo
  • 19Lee
  • 31Román Riquelme
  • 34Llabrés Expósito
  • 37Fernández
Referee:
Pablo González Fuertes
Attendance:
62,789

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamMallorca
Possession
Home76%
Away24%
Shots
Home18
Away3
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal Barcelona 2-0 Mallorca.

  2. Post update

    GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Ferran Torres (Barcelona) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Barcelona) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Ferran Torres (Barcelona) hits the bar with a left footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a headed pass.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Frenkie de Jong tries a through ball, but Jordi Alba is caught offside.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Mallorca. Salva Sevilla replaces Antonio Sánchez.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Mallorca. Lee Kang-In replaces Rodrigo Battaglia.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Pablo Maffeo.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Gavi.

  10. Post update

    Ferran Torres (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Antonio Sánchez (Mallorca).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

  13. Booking

    Clément Grenier (Mallorca) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Clément Grenier (Mallorca).

  16. Booking

    Antonio Raíllo (Mallorca) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Dani Alves (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Antonio Raíllo (Mallorca).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a headed pass.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Mallorca. Clément Grenier replaces Dani Rodríguez.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 1st May 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid34256373294481
2Barcelona34199663333066
3Sevilla341713450282264
4Atl Madrid34187959411861
5Real Betis331761056381857
6Real Sociedad34151183332156
7Villarreal3414101054332152
8Ath Bilbao34131294134751
9Osasuna34129133545-1045
10Valencia341013114549-443
11Rayo Vallecano34118153539-441
12Celta Vigo341010143738-140
13Elche34109153745-839
14Espanyol34109153749-1239
15Getafe33811143137-635
16Mallorca3488182956-2732
17Cádiz34614143047-1732
18Granada34613153757-2031
19Alavés3477202856-2828
20Levante34511184266-2426
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories