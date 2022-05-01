Barcelona v Mallorca

VAR Decision: No Goal Barcelona 2-0 Mallorca.
Line-ups
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 8Alves da Silva
- 4Araújo
- 3PiquéSubstituted forGarcíaat 28'minutes
- 18Alba
- 21de Jong
- 5Busquets
- 30PáezBooked at 35mins
- 19Torres
- 25Aubameyang
- 9Depay
Substitutes
- 6Puig Martí
- 7Dembélé
- 10Fati Vieira
- 11Traoré
- 13Murara Neto
- 15Lenglet
- 17de Jong
- 23Umtiti
- 24García
- 36Tenas
Mallorca
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 25Rico
- 5Russo
- 21RaílloBooked at 63mins
- 24Valjent
- 15Maffeo
- 10SánchezSubstituted forSevillaat 70'minutes
- 16BattagliaSubstituted forLeeat 70'minutes
- 3Oliván
- 14Rodríguez VázquezSubstituted forGrenierat 60'minutesBooked at 64mins
- 22Rodríguez
- 26NiñoSubstituted forKuboat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Reina
- 2González
- 6Grenier
- 8Sevilla
- 9Prats
- 11Hoppe
- 12Baba
- 17Kubo
- 19Lee
- 31Román Riquelme
- 34Llabrés Expósito
- 37Fernández
- Referee:
- Pablo González Fuertes
- Attendance:
- 62,789
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home76%
- Away24%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Post update
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Ferran Torres (Barcelona) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Barcelona) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Post update
Ferran Torres (Barcelona) hits the bar with a left footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a headed pass.
Post update
Offside, Barcelona. Frenkie de Jong tries a through ball, but Jordi Alba is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Mallorca. Salva Sevilla replaces Antonio Sánchez.
Substitution
Substitution, Mallorca. Lee Kang-In replaces Rodrigo Battaglia.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Pablo Maffeo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Gavi.
Post update
Ferran Torres (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Antonio Sánchez (Mallorca).
Post update
Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Booking
Clément Grenier (Mallorca) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Clément Grenier (Mallorca).
Booking
Antonio Raíllo (Mallorca) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Dani Alves (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Antonio Raíllo (Mallorca).
Post update
Attempt missed. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Mallorca. Clément Grenier replaces Dani Rodríguez.